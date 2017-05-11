NIACL assistant prelims exam 2017 results announced

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has recently announced the of assistants’ recruitment exam 2017. The tier-I exam was held on April 22 and April 23, 201, in 4 different shifts. According to an official communiqué, about 17,247 candidates have qualified for the main exam. The candidates can check at the official website newindia.co.in Shortlisted candidate can also download the online examination call letters till May 23, 2017.

In February 2017, issued a notification inviting application for 984 class III cadre posts available. Eligible candidates would be shortlisted based on their performance in two exams: tier-I and tier-II.

Step-by-step guide to check 2017:



1. Log on to the official website

2. Click on the Assistant prelims exam scrolling in the What’s New section

3. Check the pdf file displaying roll number of candidates shortlisted for main exam

4. Take a print out for future reference

The marks of the candidates who are not shortlisted will be displayed on the official website soon.

The tier-II exam will be two hours long and candidates will have to answer 200 questions with a total weightage of 250 marks.

Call letters



Eligible candidates can download call letter though the website. The process for downloading the call letter is:



1. Log on to the official website

2. Click on the Download of call letters for the Tier II exams tab scrolling in the What’s new section

3. Enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places and click on submit

4. Save and take a print out

Internet based call letter download depends on various factors like Internet speed, large number of applicants trying to download the call letter at the same time etc. has therefor suggested that if the candidates are not able to download the call letter immediately, they should retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

In the examination hall, the call letter along with the original and a photocopy of the candidate's photo identity, bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter, such as PAN card, passport, driving license, voter's card, bank passbook with photograph, Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted officer, People's Representative along with a photograph, or identity card issued by a recognized college, university, Aadhar card, E-Aadhar card with photograph, or Employee ID should be submitted to the invigilator for verification. The candidate's identity will be verified with respect to his/her details on the call letter, in the attendance list and requisite documents submitted. If identity of the candidate is in doubt, the candidate may not be allowed to appear for the examination. Ration card will not be accepted as valid proof.

Selection process



The selection process will consist of on-line preliminary followed by main examinations. Candidates qualifying in the mains will be further shortlisted for regional language test before the final selection. No separate marks will be awarded for regional language test. This test will be only qualifying in nature. Final selection will be made on the basis of performance in the online main examination subject to qualifying the regional language test. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list will also have to undergo medical fitness test.

Tier I: Preliminary examination



An online objective test for 100 marks, prelims consisting of 100 questions from three sections – English language, reasoning and numerical ability. The examination was held for one hour duration.

Prelims cutoffs:



There are sectional cutoffs for individual sections and only those who scored above these marks were considered to have passed in the prelims.

Tier II: Main examination