NITI Aayog To Hire Economic Officer Through UPSC. Apply Now.

-
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Economic Officer to be hired by Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office under Ministry of NITI Aayog. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till September 14, 2017 (Saturday). The number of vacancy five one reserved for UR (5), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidate would be offered the salary as per Level 7, (Rs. 44900 to Rs. 1, 42,400/-). The post carries probation of two years. It is based in New Delhi but has All India Service Liability (AISL).
Eligibility Parameters:
Age: Not exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 35 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and not exceeding 33 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Relax able for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant /EPFO employees up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate degree in Economics of a recognized university.
Experience: Two years’ experience of Economic Research/investigation. Experience of Economic Research relating to rural Development and experience in conducting evaluations and drafting technical reports are desired.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Collection of data/information re1quired for Evaluation Study from program Beneficiary/Stake holders.
- Scrutiny and compilation/tabulation of data collected in the field investigations.
- Preparation of textual tables and appendices for evaluation report.
- Analysis of primary data.
- Handling of technical correspondence and drafting of technical reports/notes etc.
- Supervision of the hand tabulation of the junior staff.
- Assisting seniors in monitoring and Evaluation of Government policies/schemes.
How to Apply:
- Visit the official online portal of UPSC here.
- Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)
- Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.
- Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Economic Officer’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.
- Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.
- Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)
Documents for Interview:
Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.
About UPSC:
Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.