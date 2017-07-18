ODISHA: 3rd Selection List For +3 Announced at dhseodisha.gov.in

Finally the third selection list for the 2017 degree admission has been announced by the Department (HED) Odisha (Orissa). Students can check the list on the official website. HEDodisha.gov.in. The second list which was supposed to be announced on July 7 (Friday) was released three days later. You can check the entire schedule of events here. The students who received their seats through allotment in the third selection seat are required to report for admission to the allotted college on July 20 and July 21 as the admission to degree colleges will start from July 24 (Monday). The colleges will have to update the stats of e-admission by July 21. As per the official stats, more than 1.57 lakh students received seats in the first selection list. Nearly 2, 34,893 students had applied for admission in different streams.



How to check your results:



Visit the official website dhseodisha.gov.in

Click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link on Home Page

Provide your registration number, password and date of birth.

Your allotment result will appear on the screen.

The candidates who have provided their mobile number in CAF will also get intimation from the Odisha via SMS. The colleges will be showing the names of the selected candidates on their notice board. The has laid out certain parameters that determine the eligibility of the students for admission. They should have passed +2 or Higher Secondary exams of the Council of Higher Secondary (Odisha) or can have its equivalent. Admission will be given to the selected students on merit basis only. Merit list is prepared on the basis of total marks secured in Higher Secondary exam, weightage and the category (ST, SC, OBC etc.) For the candidates clearing the Higher Secondary (+2) / equivalent examination compartmentally, average of marks in the subjects at both the exams will be considered to conclude the aggregate.Also the ( SAMS ) archives the academic and financial records of all the students admitted into different colleges. In case of any queries regarding short list, admission, students or their parents can reach the authorities at the toll-free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770). Parents must keep in mind that no official information will be communicated via post.The Department aims to improve the quality of in the State of Odisha (Orissa), India by creating a value based society and moulding the youth to meet the challenges of 21th Century. Higher Sector in Odisha offers Degree and post Graduate level including the Higher Secondary and +2 Vocational Also it includes institution providing courses for legal studies, Computer Application, Business Management and several other professional courses.