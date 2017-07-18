ODISHA: 3rd Selection List For +3 Announced at dhseodisha.gov.in

-
ALSO READOdisha: Selection list for +3 announced at dhseodisha.gov.in Odisha Board declares HSC 2017 results @www.bseodisha.nic.in MH-DTE MBA/MMS 2017-18: Allotment List (CAP III) Announced KCET 2017: Second allotment list announced. Check here Odisha: Dept of Higher Education releases first merit list
Finally the third selection list for the 2017 degree admission has been announced by the Higher Education Department (HED) Odisha (Orissa). Students can check the list on the official website. HEDodisha.gov.in. The second list which was supposed to be announced on July 7 (Friday) was released three days later. You can check the entire schedule of events here. The students who received their seats through allotment in the third selection seat are required to report for admission to the allotted college on July 20 and July 21 as the admission to degree colleges will start from July 24 (Monday). The colleges will have to update the stats of e-admission by July 21. As per the official stats, more than 1.57 lakh students received seats in the first selection list. Nearly 2, 34,893 students had applied for admission in different streams.
How to check your results:
- Visit the official website dhseodisha.gov.in
- Click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link on Home Page
- Provide your registration number, password and date of birth.
- Your allotment result will appear on the screen.
Also the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) archives the academic and financial records of all the students admitted into different colleges. In case of any queries regarding short list, admission, students or their parents can reach the authorities at the toll-free number (155335 or 1800-345-6770). Parents must keep in mind that no official information will be communicated via post.
About HED Odisha:
The Higher Education Department aims to improve the quality of education in the State of Odisha (Orissa), India by creating a value based society and moulding the youth to meet the challenges of 21th Century. Higher Education Sector in Odisha offers Degree and post Graduate level education including the Higher Secondary and +2 Vocational Education. Also it includes institution providing courses for legal studies, Computer Application, Business Management and several other professional courses.