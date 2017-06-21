Official: KEAM 2017 rank list out, check your score

The KEAM Entrance Exam
2017, which was held on April 24 and 25, witnessed a total of 90,806 students appearing for the same. The number includes 72,440 as qualified. The rank list
includes 61, 716 students out of which 32, 036 are boys and 29, 680 girls. The first 5000 ranks of the engineering
list include 2535 from the State higher secondary stream, 2280 from the CBSE, 140 from the ICSE
and 45 from other streams.
Top Rankers
N. Shafil Maheen of Puthiyara of Kozhikode, who had earlier grabbed the 8th rank at all-Indian JEE-Advanced Entrance exam, grabbed the first rank with 587.1312 scores. The score in JEE-Advanced Entrance Exam
made him qualify for admission to IIT and NIT. The second ranker is Vedant Prakash Shenoy of Kottayam, followed by the third Abhilash Kar of Vadavathoor, Kottayam. In the Pharmacy
entrance exam, the first ranker is C.P. Alif Anshil of Malappuram followed by Sudip Maji of Kottayam and Naquash Nazar of Kozhikode.
Top Rankers in Categories
From the Scheduled Caste (SC) Category, we had Indrajith of Malappuram and Aswin Viswanath of Wayanad. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Category, Gibin George of Kottayam and P. Aswin of Kasargode displayed an outstanding performance.
Significance of KEAM Rank List
The KEAM Rank list
for undergrad engineering
courses is equal to the score obtained in the Engineering
Entrance Examination (Paper I and Paper II put together) and grades of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/ Computer Science/ Biotechnology/ Biology in the final year of the qualifying examination (+2). The Architecture rank list
is to be prepared as the marks obtained in National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).
Number of Seats in Colleges and Allotment
The total number of seats for engineering
courses available in Kerala is 54,604. Various engineering
courses are offered by 159 colleges. Of these colleges, 9 are government-run colleges, 115 are private colleges and the rest are university-controlled/govt-aided institutions. The First Seat allotment around will be conducted on June 30, 2017 (Friday) for 33,000 seats. Check out the list of all the Engineering
and Pharmacy
colleges here.
About KEAM
The Kerala Engineering
Agricultural Medical is an entrance examination for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state of Kerala, India. It is administered by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) under the direct orders of the Government of Kerala. The CEE
was established in 1983 as a separate division to conduct of entrance examinations.