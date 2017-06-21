Official: KEAM 2017 rank list out, check your score

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Sagar Mavani 

When Usha Titus, the Secretary of Higher Education in Thiruvananthapuram declared the 2017 rank list for admission to engineering courses and pharmacy degree courses in Govt. Pharmacy Colleges on June 20 (Tuesday), students’ excitement was phenomenal. This year boys stood atop the list of first 10 ranks in Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical (KEAM) Entrance exam. The KEAM is conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala and released the rank list for engineering and pharmacy admissions after the results of KEAM 2017 Entrance test were announced on May 18, 2017, Thursday. You can check out the rank list on the KEAM official site here. 
 
The KEAM Entrance Exam 2017, which was held on April 24 and 25, witnessed a total of 90,806 students appearing for the same. The number includes 72,440 as qualified. The rank list includes 61, 716 students out of which 32, 036 are boys and 29, 680 girls. The first 5000 ranks of the engineering list include 2535 from the State higher secondary stream, 2280 from the CBSE, 140 from the ICSE and 45 from other streams.
 
Top Rankers
 
N. Shafil Maheen of Puthiyara of Kozhikode, who had earlier grabbed the 8th rank at all-Indian JEE-Advanced Entrance exam, grabbed the first rank with 587.1312 scores. The score in JEE-Advanced Entrance Exam made him qualify for admission to IIT and NIT. The second ranker is Vedant Prakash Shenoy of Kottayam, followed by the third Abhilash Kar of Vadavathoor, Kottayam. In the Pharmacy entrance exam, the first ranker is C.P. Alif Anshil of Malappuram followed by Sudip Maji of Kottayam and Naquash Nazar of Kozhikode.
 
Top Rankers in Categories
 
From the Scheduled Caste (SC) Category, we had Indrajith of Malappuram and Aswin Viswanath of Wayanad. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Category, Gibin George of Kottayam and P. Aswin of Kasargode displayed an outstanding performance.
 
Significance of KEAM Rank List
 
The KEAM Rank list for undergrad engineering courses is equal to the score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination (Paper I and Paper II put together) and grades of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/ Computer Science/ Biotechnology/ Biology in the final year of the qualifying examination (+2). The Architecture rank list is to be prepared as the marks obtained in National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).
 
Number of Seats in Colleges and Allotment

The total number of seats for engineering courses available in Kerala is 54,604. Various engineering courses are offered by 159 colleges. Of these colleges, 9 are government-run colleges, 115 are private colleges and the rest are university-controlled/govt-aided institutions. The First Seat allotment around will be conducted on June 30, 2017 (Friday) for 33,000 seats. Check out the list of all the Engineering and Pharmacy colleges here.
 
About KEAM
 
The Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical is an entrance examination for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state of Kerala, India. It is administered by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) under the direct orders of the Government of Kerala. The CEE was established in 1983 as a separate division to conduct of entrance examinations.

