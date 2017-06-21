Official: KEAM 2017 rank list out, check your score



When Usha Titus, the Secretary of Higher in Thiruvananthapuram declared the 2017 for admission to courses and degree courses in Govt. Colleges on June 20 (Tuesday), students’ excitement was phenomenal. This year boys stood atop the list of first 10 ranks in Kerala Agricultural Medical (KEAM) The is conducted by the (CEE) Kerala and released the for and admissions after the results of 2017 Entrance test were announced on May 18, 2017, Thursday. You can check out the on the official site here.

The 2017, which was held on April 24 and 25, witnessed a total of 90,806 students appearing for the same. The number includes 72,440 as qualified. The includes 61, 716 students out of which 32, 036 are boys and 29, 680 girls. The first 5000 ranks of the list include 2535 from the State higher secondary stream, 2280 from the CBSE, 140 from the and 45 from other streams.



Top Rankers



N. Shafil Maheen of Puthiyara of Kozhikode, who had earlier grabbed the 8th rank at all-Indian JEE-Advanced Entrance exam, grabbed the first rank with 587.1312 scores. The score in JEE-Advanced made him qualify for admission to IIT and NIT. The second ranker is Vedant Prakash Shenoy of Kottayam, followed by the third Abhilash Kar of Vadavathoor, Kottayam. In the entrance exam, the first ranker is C.P. Alif Anshil of Malappuram followed by Sudip Maji of Kottayam and Naquash Nazar of



Top Rankers in Categories



From the Scheduled Caste (SC) Category, we had Indrajith of Malappuram and Aswin Viswanath of Wayanad. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Category, Gibin George of Kottayam and P. Aswin of Kasargode displayed an outstanding performance.



Significance of Rank List



The for undergrad courses is equal to the score obtained in the Entrance Examination (Paper I and Paper II put together) and grades of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry/ Computer Science/ Biotechnology/ Biology in the final year of the qualifying examination (+2). The Architecture is to be prepared as the marks obtained in National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).



Number of Seats in Colleges and Allotment

The total number of seats for courses available in Kerala is 54,604. Various courses are offered by 159 colleges. Of these colleges, 9 are government-run colleges, 115 are private colleges and the rest are university-controlled/govt-aided institutions. The First Seat allotment around will be conducted on June 30, 2017 (Friday) for 33,000 seats. Check out the list of all the and colleges here.



About KEAM



The Kerala Agricultural Medical is an entrance examination for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state of Kerala, India. It is administered by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) under the direct orders of the Government of Kerala. The was established in 1983 as a separate division to conduct of entrance