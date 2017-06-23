Official: TNEA 2017 Rank List Out. Check your rank here

The (TNEA) Rank List has been out. Anna University made it public on June 22, 2017 Wednesday. The counselling registration began on May 1 with the last date for registration and filling of application on May 31. The University accepted the filled-in online application till June 3 (Saturday).



The TNEA is the process that helps a number of students get admission to Engineering Colleges in the state through Single Window Counselling aka Anna University Counselling. According to various sources, around 1.25 lakh candidates applied for admission through the Single Window Counselling for engineering courses this year and experts believe that the number could reach 1.3 lakh.

Checking the Rank

Students will have to log in to the official site of TNEA in order or check their Rank. The Rank List of for each category of students is based on the normalized marks scored by them in their Class 12 or equivalent. Now the students will have to download Counselling Call Letter (CCL). Earlier (before the TNEA rank list), the University used to generate a random number and assign it to each student. Now the process due to rank list has become easier and transparent as the counselling will be conducted on the 2017 TNEA Rank list. The rank list plays an essential role as the students are placed into clusters or groups and are invited for counselling in the same time slot.

What is Single Window Counselling?

Anna University launched the Single Window Counselling system back in 1997. Under this system, a student is invited for counselling based on his or her cut-off scores and is provided an option of selecting a preferred course in a favoured college. In the past 20 years, the Single Window Counselling has been one of the most convenient, transparent and student-friend selection system for giving admissions in higher solely based on merit.

Important Dates of Rank List:



Particular Important Dates Assigning of Random Number June 20, 2017 announcement of Rank List June 22, 2017 Commencement of Counselling June 27, 2017 How to check TNEA Rank List 2017? Visit and log in to the official page here www.tnea.ac.in/login.php

Provide your email ID and password.

Hit the Enter tab to access the TNEA rank list 2017.

About the Rank List and Calculation of Cut-offs:

The minimum eligibility marks is arrived at by the total marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The highest cut-off marks is 200 arrived at by the sum of marks in Physics scaled to 50, marks in Chemistry scaled to 50 and marks in Maths scaled to 100.

Marks in a subject of Class 12 scored by other board student will be equated with the marks in the same subject of Class 12 scored by a student of State Board of Tamil Nadu. And this is calculated on the basis of this formula:

Cut-off mark= Highest marks scored by other board student X 100 / highest marks scored by a Tamil Nadu Board student.

So if a student of Tamil Nadu Board has 90 marks in Physics as the highest mark and a student of other board has 80 in the same subject, the marks of the other board student will be equated as: 80X100/90=88.88. The student from other board would get the admission based on 88.88.

A student with higher marks in Maths will be ranked higher. If his or her Math score is the same as other student’s, his or her higher marks in Physics would be considered. If the marks is Maths and Physics are same, then the Chemistry marks will be considered. In case marks in all of these subjects are same, then the marks of fourth optional subjects will be considered. If marks in all the four subjects are same, the student’s Date of Birth will be considered, giving advantage to the older ones. If the DOB is same, then the ten digit random number given by the University to them will be considered. A student with the highest random number will be ranked first before the other.