OFFICIAL: VTU Declares BE, BTech Semester Results.

results 2017: The (VTU) of Karnataka announced the results of the semesters (7th and 8th) for Bachelor of Engineer (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) of all the streams and regions on September 1, 2017 (Friday). The results of both the semesters are now LIVE on the official website of the University ac.in. The semester exams were conducted in the month of June and July this year. Those who appeared for these examinations can visit the website aforementioned to check their results; the result link is active. Please bear in mind that the website when you access to check the results may not be responsive as quickly and generally as a site is. The site may become slower due to a massive traffic of the visitors trying to access the results at the same time. Keep patience and continue being on the site to check your results.



Here we inform you about how to check and download the results of seventh and eighth semester for BE and BTech students: Kindly follow the below mentioned steps to check and download BE and BTech results of seventh and eighth semester:



Visit the official website of the (VTU) – ac.in

Search for the Results section on the home page. This section can be found under the examination tab.

Click on the exam results you want to know.

You will be redirected to a new page.

On the new page, provide your details and hit the enter button.

Your results would be displayed. Print it out for future use

Alternatively you can visit the direct link of the results http://results.vtu.ac.in Established on April 1, 1998 by the Government of Karnataka, the is a collegiate public state university in Karnataka. It is named after notable Indian engineer, scholar, statesman and the recipient of highest honour ‘Bharata Ratna’ Sir. M. Visvesvaraya. It offers various undergraduate engineering programs that give a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree. It encompasses technical and management fields which offer a total of 30 undergraduate and 71 postgraduate courses. The university has around 1800 PhD candidates. is one of the member universities of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.