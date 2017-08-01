Online applications for teacher eligibility test (Himachal Pradesh) begins

Finally the schedule of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test has officially been declared on the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE). Candidates applying for the Test can check out the official declaration on the site. As per the official announcement, the application for HP-TET begins today i.e. August 1 (Tuesday) and will end on August 20 (Sunday). Teacher Eligibility Test in Himachal Pradesh is conducted by the HPBSE. It aims to recruit teachers from various academic categories such as JBT (Junior Basic Training), Shastri, TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT (Arts), and Language Teacher.
Candidates should note it down that the JBT TET and Shashtri TET will be taken on September 3, 2017. Of these, the JBT TET will be conducted between 10:00 am to 12:30 pm whereas Shashtri TET will be conducted between 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. So far, the TGT (non-medical) TET is concerned; it will be conducted on September 9, 2017 between 10:00 am to 12:30 pm with the Language Teacher TET the same day between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. The TGT (Arts) TET will be conducted on September 10, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and TGT (medical) TET on the same day from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
Important Dates:
|Event
|Important Dates
|Application Online
|August 1 (Tues)
|Last Date of Application
|August 20 (Sun)
|TET Exam commences
|September 3, 9, and 10
Eligibility Parameters: The Test includes 6 different papers.
- For Junior Basic Training (JBT), an applicant must have done 10+2 and two year JBT certificate course.
- For Shastri TET, an applicant must have minimum 50% marks from an institution/ University recognized by HP Government
- For TGT (Non-medical), an applicant must be B.Sc. (NM) and Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.)
- For Language Teacher TET an applicant must be B.A. (with Hindi as an elective subject) and D.El.Ed. / B.Ed.
- For TGT (Arts) TET, an applicant must be B.A/ B.Com with min 50% marks and B.Ed,
- For TGT Medical TET, an applicant must be B.Sc. (Medical) and B.Ed.
- Go to the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
- Click on the Online Service tab (Orange) on the upper right side
- Log in to the examination option which you are appearing for
- Follow the instructions and fill in the details.
- After submitting the Form, the Applicant will be redirected to Payment options.
- Rs. 500/- for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PHH
- Rs. 800/- for General and Open
