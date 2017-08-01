Online applications for teacher eligibility test (Himachal Pradesh) begins

Finally the schedule of Test has officially been declared on the official site of (HPBSE). Candidates applying for the Test can check out the official declaration on the site. As per the official announcement, the application for HP-TET begins today i.e. August 1 (Tuesday) and will end on August 20 (Sunday). Teacher Test in Himachal Pradesh is conducted by the It aims to recruit teachers from various academic categories such as JBT (Junior Basic Training), Shastri, TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT (Arts), and Language Teacher.



Candidates should note it down that the JBT TET and Shashtri TET will be taken on September 3, 2017. Of these, the JBT TET will be conducted between 10:00 am to 12:30 pm whereas Shashtri TET will be conducted between 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. So far, the TGT (non-medical) TET is concerned; it will be conducted on September 9, 2017 between 10:00 am to 12:30 pm with the Language Teacher TET the same day between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. The TGT (Arts) TET will be conducted on September 10, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and TGT (medical) TET on the same day from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.



Important Dates:



Event Important Dates Application Online August 1 (Tues) Last Date of Application August 20 (Sun) TET Exam commences September 3, 9, and 10

For Junior Basic Training (JBT), an applicant must have done 10+2 and two year JBT certificate course.

For Shastri TET, an applicant must have minimum 50% marks from an institution/ University recognized by HP Government

For TGT (Non-medical), an applicant must be B.Sc. (NM) and Bachelor in (B.Ed.)

For Language Teacher TET an applicant must be B.A. (with Hindi as an elective subject) and D.El.Ed. / B.Ed.

For TGT (Arts) TET, an applicant must be B.A/ B.Com with min 50% marks and B.Ed,

For TGT Medical TET, an applicant must be B.Sc. (Medical) and B.Ed.

Go to the official site of

Click on the Online Service tab (Orange) on the upper right side

Log in to the examination option which you are appearing for

Follow the instructions and fill in the details.

After submitting the Form, the Applicant will be redirected to Payment options.

Rs. 500/- for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PHH

Rs. 800/- for General and Open

The Test includes 6 different papers.Candidates can apply online only from August 1 to August 20 and no other mode of application will be accepted.The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro) and Credit Cards by providing information as asked on the screen.For more information, keep visiting the official site of the Board for more updates