RBI Grade-B officer exam 2017-18: Important documents for interview

The (RBI) declared the of Grade B Officers Phase II Test in July that was conducted online on July 6 and 7, 2017 (Thursday and Friday). The Phase II exam was taken for recruitment program of the Bank to select the deserving to be appointed as the officers under Grade B Cadre. Unlike from other that hire the through the IBPS exams, the has its own selection process to conduct exams; counsel and recruit the best candidate’s. who appeared for the exam can check their on the official site of Now, the is set to initiate a highly anticipated round of



The interviews will begin from August 1, 2017 and will end in October 2017. The call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the will be sent separately in Phases (in due course) to the on their registered email address. are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same. All the shortlisted are advised to take print out of the call letter through their E-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of along with all ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility.



Documents Required For Interview:



- Set of self-certified photocopies of the documents in support of Date of Birth, Academic Qualifications (From Matriculation/ SSC Exam) onwards - Mark sheets of all years/semesters and Passing/ Degree certificates, Caste certificate (if SC/ST/OBC), Disability certificate (if Persons with Disability-PWD).



- As regards academic qualification, if instead of percentage of marks, Aggregate Grade Points (i.e. CGPA/OGPA/CPI, etc.) are allotted, then the candidate must forward the criteria for conversion as defined by the Board/University/Institute. The conversion criterion must be printed on the mark-sheet or the candidate must obtain a certified copy from competent authority of the Board/University/Institute and forward the same to us.



- If the shortlisted candidate has taken any benefit of age relaxation, he/she should submit the relevant certificate.

- Staff (those working with the Bank) should submit their documents through the HRMD/Staff section of respective Regional Office/COD.



are required to print the relevant documents mentioned below, duly fill up and complete them.



All Candidates - 5 copies of Attestation Form (all in original) with signed photographs affixed and 7 copies of Bio Data with prescribed sized, signed photographs affixed. (Download Attestation form here and Bio Date form here) OBC candidates - In addition to the above, a copy of latest OBC Caste Certificate (issued on or after 01.05.2016 ) and OBC Declaration in original as per the prescribed format. (Download form of OBC Cast Certificate here and OBC Declaration here) SC/ST candidates - In addition to above (1), latest SC / ST caste certificate as per the prescribed format. (Download form of the same here) with Disabilities (PWD) – In addition to (1) [and (2)/ (3)-if applicable] above, the PWD (person with disabilities) should bring certificate in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority. The who have availed the facility of a scribe (other than the Visually Impaired candidates) will have to produce a medical certificate from an authorised Govt. of India/State Govt. Department/Hospital. This certificate will be required in addition to his/her disability certificate. The medical certificate about physical limitation to write, including that of speed, should be dated prior to the date of written exam.

All the above documents should be sent to “The General Manager, Services Board, Building, Third floor, Opposite Central Railway Station, Byculla, 400008” by Courier/Speed Post. The post must reach the Board office within seven days of the date of declaration of the result on the website. (Source: RBI