RBI to conduct Grad B Officer phase II test in July

The (RBI) has declared the results of Grade B Officers Exam (Phase I). The exam was taken for program of the Bank to select the deserving candidates to be appointed as the officers under Grade B Cadre. Unlike from other Public Sector Banks that hire the candidates through the IBPS exams, the has its own selection process to conduct exams, counsel and recruit the best candidates. The Bank had released the Notification of Grade B (2017) in June aiming to undertake the online test at two levels; Phase I and Phase II. The Online Test through these phases would help the Bank shortlist the applicants for final appointment.



More than 3900 Qualify



On June 17, 2017 (Saturday), the Bank conducted the Grade B Phase I exam at different centres across the country for the of Offers in Grade ‘B’ (General), Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Department of Economics and Policy Research-DEPR) and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Department of Information and Statistics-DSIM). The exam’s duration was 120 minutes and included four sections: General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. The Bank announced the results within a week and published a list of around 3500 candidates who cracked the Phase I Online Test. The results for Grade B (General) can be downloaded here, for Officers in Grade ‘B’ DEPR can be downloaded here and for Officers in Grade ‘B’ DSIM can be downloaded here.



The exam had a total of 200 marks. And for selection in Phase II, the candidate must secure the minimum cut-off in each test and on the total marks as well. The Banks will release the cut-offs in the next two weeks. The cut-off list will help the candidates their marks and category wise Phase I cut-offs.



Phase II Exam



The Bank has scheduled the Grade B Phase II exams (online) on July 6 and 7, 2017 (Thursday and Friday) .It will be for 300 Marks with three different sections.





Exam Paper Type Marks Duration Economics & Social Issues Objective 100 90 English (Writing skills) Descriptive to type using keyboard 100 90 Finance & Management Objective 100 90 300 270 mins

Candidates appearing for the exam must know that the Phase II Online Test will be conducted in shifts. One has to appear for all the shifts because all the papers are mandatory. In Paper II (English-Writing Skills), the candidate will be required to use the keyboard in the computer itself as English paper will test his or her writing skills in provide long descriptions. For details on the same, visit the official page here