RBI to conduct Grad B Officer phase II test in July

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of RBI Grade B Officers Exam (Phase I). The exam was taken for recruitment program of the Bank to select the deserving candidates to be appointed as the officers under Grade B Cadre. Unlike from other Public Sector Banks that hire the candidates through the IBPS exams, the RBI has its own selection process to conduct exams, counsel and recruit the best candidates. The Bank had released the Notification of RBI Grade B (2017) in June aiming to undertake the online test at two levels; Phase I and Phase II. The Online Test through these phases would help the Bank shortlist the applicants for final appointment.
More than 3900 Qualify
On June 17, 2017 (Saturday), the Bank conducted the RBI Grade B Phase I exam at different centres across the country for the recruitment of Offers in Grade ‘B’ (General), Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Department of Economics and Policy Research-DEPR) and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Department of Information and Statistics-DSIM). The exam’s duration was 120 minutes and included four sections: General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. The Bank announced the results within a week and published a list of around 3500 candidates who cracked the Phase I Online Test. The results for RBI Grade B (General) can be downloaded here, for Officers in Grade ‘B’ DEPR can be downloaded here and for Officers in Grade ‘B’ DSIM can be downloaded here.
The exam had a total of 200 marks. And for selection in Phase II, the candidate must secure the minimum cut-off in each test and on the total marks as well. The Banks will release the cut-offs in the next two weeks. The cut-off list will help the candidates their marks and category wise Phase I cut-offs.
RBI Phase II Exam
The Bank has scheduled the RBI Grade B Phase II exams (online) on July 6 and 7, 2017 (Thursday and Friday) .It will be for 300 Marks with three different sections.
-
Exam Paper
Type
Marks
Duration
Economics & Social Issues
Objective
100
90
English (Writing skills)
Descriptive to type using keyboard
100
90
Finance & Management
Objective
100
90
300
270 mins