RBI to recruit 161 Grade B officers

(RBI) is looking at recruiting 161 Grade B officers. While the official notification is not yet released, according to the media reports it will be available after May 3, 2017. The details about the entrance examination will be online shortly after that and will be published in employment newspapers on May 13, 2017.

Vacancy details







Post Vacancies Grade B officer general 145 Grade B officer economic and planning department 12 Grade B statistical and information department 4 Total 161

Dates to remember

Events Dates Release of online application form May 3, 2017 Last date of online application form May 23, 2017 Phase-I online examination June 17, 2017 Phase-II online examination July 7, 2017 India's central banking institution, which controls the monetary policy of the Indian rupee, will start online registration for applications on or after May 3, 2017. Interested and eligible candidates have to apply online before May 13, 2017. The officers will most likely be allotted administrative work involving policy matters, foreign exchange, currency management, government securities and governmental work etc.

Eligibility criteria



Candidates interested in applying for the post must be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. They should ideally have 60% marks in degree, standard 12/ equivalent diploma and class 10.





CGPA/OGPA/CPI Percentage 6.75 60% 5.75 50% Candidates who are awarded CGPA scores must convert into percentage and enter in the application form. If your college doesn’t provide the conversion method, use the following table to know your marks in percentile.

The minimum age must be 21 years and maximum 30 years as on April 1, 2017. The age relaxation for the vacancies is 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST and 10 years for PWD candidates, as per the government rules.



Candidates belonging to general category who had already appeared six times for the recruitment are not eligible to apply. There are no such restrictions for OBC/SC/ST.

Application process



Individuals who wish to apply for grade B recruitment 2017 have to apply for online. Step-by-step guide to apply:



1. Log on to official website www. org.in

2. Go to opportunities section

3. Click on the current vacancies and

4. Click on the Officer Grade B Exam 2017 application link

5. Register with official email address

6. Fill in the application form using the registered id and password

7. Submit the form

8. Take a print out of the system generated application

9. Pay the fee

10. Take a print out of the fee e-receipt too

General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 850 and SC/ST/PWD candidates have to pay Rs.100 through online payment.

Selection process



Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in examination and interview. The grade B recruitment exam will be conducted online. It will be held in two phases. Candidates must write both exams consisting of objective and descriptive type questionnaire for a total of 500 marks. The interview conducted will be for 50 marks.

Phase I exam will be conducted online on June 17, 2017 and will be 2-hour long. The question paper will comprise four sections: general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning. There will be 200 questions for 200 marks. Negative marking is 0.25 for each wrong answer.

Phase II exam is scheduled for July 7, 2017 for 300 marks. The exam consists of both objective and descriptive type of questionnaire and will be conducted online. It will comprise three question papers for 100 marks each. Paper 1 is descriptive type, while Paper 2 and Paper 3 consist of objective type of questionnaire. Candidates will be allotted 90 minutes for each paper.

There are cutoffs for each section as well as for total score in phase I, and only those candidates who secure the marks will be eligible for Phase II.

The final selections would be done based on your aggregate marks obtained in Phase II (paper I + II + III) and interview.