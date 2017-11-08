REET 2018 notification out, examination on February 11, 2018

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has issued a detailed notification about Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). Interested candidates can register at the official website http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Last date to register is November 30, 2017, while the last date to pay the examination fee by bank challan is November 27, 2017.



The board will be conducting the test on February 11, 2018. According to the media reports, the examination will be held to fill up 25,000 vacancies.



2018 application process

Candidates keen on the test have to apply at the official website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:



Log on to the website http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link Online Application Form for 2017 Under the Application Form column, click on Register & Generate Fee Challan For REET-2017 Carefully fill in all the details required including name, father’s and mother’s name, date of birth, mobile number, level selection and fee detail Next click on Fill Application Form For REET-2017 Log in using Registration(Challan) Number, mother's name and date of birth Click on Submit only after ensuring that all the details are correct Click on Re-Print Exam Form For REET-2017 if required Click on Check Challan Payment Status

Candidates interested in applying for level one primary teacher (general), classes 1 to 5, posts should have completed intermediate or class 12 pass with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised board or university along with two year diploma in elementary or a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. For the level one primary teacher (Sanskrit) post, interested candidates should have completed Varistha Upadhyay or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination with at least 50 per cent marks and two year diploma in elementary from a recognised institute or university.For secondary classes 6 to 8 teacher posts, interested candidate should have a graduation degree with at least 50% marks with 1-year B.Ed. Candidates with senior secondary or its equivilent qualification with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary (B.El.Ed) or two-years if Diploma in (Special Education) can also apply.For the examination held on February 11, 2017, the admit cards will be available from 1 February 2018. The exam will be held in two shifts. Candidates keen on applying for level two, class 6 to 8, will have to appear for examination at 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while for level one , class 1 to 5, the examination will be held from 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM.The application fee will be Rs. 550 (for one exam) and Rs. 750 to appear in both exams.The admit card or hall tickets will be out on February 1.was last held in 2015 and the final results were released in 2016