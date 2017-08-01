Result Of CAI CA IPC Exam 2017 At at icaiexam.icai.org

The (ICAI) will announce today at 6 PM the result of CA (IPC) Exam that took place in May at 430 centres across India. The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam stood at 2, 07,577. The candidates who had taken up the exam can check the official website org. In addition to this, the Institute will also release the merit list for top 50 rank holders, with 50 per cent or above at pan-India level.



How to check the results: Candidates will have to log on to the official website www.icaiexam.icai.org. Then click on the link for CA IPCC examination results. You have to enter your roll number, pin or your registration number and captcha code. After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen. Kindly download it for future reference. Also you can check your result via SMS. Type - "CAINTER (space) your 6 digit roll number". For instance, "CAINTER 889900" and send it to 58888.



The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) had announced the results of Chartered Accountant (CA) finals which was held in May 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) which was held in June 2017. More than 1, 32,000 students appeared for the final exam at 372 centers and 93,262 students appeared for the CPT this year. Additionally, the Institute also declared the merit list of candidates scoring minimum 55 percent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank in case of Final Examination based on the decision of the Examination Committee on all-India basis. The CA exam is one of the most and highly technical exam for mastering professional accountancy. The conducts three exams two times a year namely Common Proficiency Test (CPT) conducted in June and December, Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination in May and November. The final examination happens in May and November.



About ICAI:

The (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India. It was established on 1 July 1949 as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. is the second largest professional Accounting & Finance body in the world in terms of membership, after American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

