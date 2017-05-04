SBI to recruit 554 special management executives

(SBI) has invited online applications from Indian citizens for recruitment of special management executive (SME), banking. Candidates are requested to apply on-line through bank’s website. The online registration is scheduled to start on May 3, 2017. The process of registration, application and payment of the fees will get over on May 18, 2017.

A candidate can apply for only one post under this project. The process of registration of application is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Vacancy details

Post Grade Post Current Backlog Total SME (banking) MMGS Grade III 200 73 273 SME (banking) MMGS Grade II 250 31 281 Total 554

Salary details



The total annual salary for scale II post in a metropolitan city like Mumbai for SME (scale II) is Rs.13.07 lakh per annum and Scale III vacancies is Rs.15.86 lakh. The officers are also entitled for medical facilities, leased accommodation and other allowances.

Eligibility criteria



Candidates interested in both MMGS Grade III and Grade II posts have to posses CA / ICWA / ACS / MBA (Finance) or equivalent post graduation degree in finance. The course should be of 2 years full time duration. Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized / approved by Government, Government bodies / AICTE.

The candidates interested in Grade III post should posses minimum five years post qualification experience as an executive in supervisory / management role in a schedule commercial bank / associate or subsidiary of a schedule commercial bank, or a public sector financial institution/ company or listed financial institution / company. Out of these five years, a minimum two years experience in corporate / SME credit is desirable. Candidates having experience in processing of credit proposals are preferred. Age limit for the post as on March 31, 2017, is between 25 years and 40 years.

Candidates interested in MMGS Grade II post should posses minimum two years post qualification experience as an executive in supervisory / management role in a schedule commercial bank / associate or subsidiary of a schedule commercial bank, or a public sector financial institution/ company or listed financial institution / company. Candidates having experience in processing of credit proposals will be preferred. Age limit for the post as on March 31, 2017, is between 25 years and 35 years.

Age relaxations for both the post is as per the government rule, ie three years for OBC, five years for SC/ST candidates.

Application process



Interested candidates have to register though the official website. Step-by-step guide on how to apply:



1. Visit the website www. co.in

2. Click on the Careers tab

3. In the Announcement tab on the right hand side click on the link Recruitment of 554 Special Management Executives (SME) (Banking)

4. Select the Apply Online option

5. Register online

6. Using the registration id and password, fill up the form and click Submit

7. Pay the fees

8. Upload recent passport sized photo and signature scan

9. Take a print pout of the application form for future reference

The application fee of Rs. 600, Rs.100 for SC/ST candidates, should be paid online at the time of registering.

The candidates can download their call letter can download after June 6, 2017. They must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Adhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License / Voter’s Card in original as well as a self attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test.

Selection process



Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in online written examination, group exercise and/ or Interview. The online objective test is scheduled for June 18, 2017 for a total of 200 and 150 marks, for grade III and II posts respectively. The interview will be conducted for 50 marks.

Candidates are required to qualify in each of the objective tests by securing minimum passing marks, which will be decided by the bank. Shortlisted individuals will then be called for group exercise (discussion) and personal interview.



Test details No of questions Marks Time General / banking awareness 50 25 120 minutes Reasoning, data interpretation and analysis 50 50 English 50 25 Financial data interpretation and analysis 50 100 Total 200 200 Test pattern for MMGS-III grade post



Test details No of questions Marks Time General / banking awareness 50 25 120 minutes Reasoning, data interpretation and analysis 50 50 English 50 25 Financial data interpretation and analysis 50 50 Total 200 150 Test pattern for MMGS-II grade post

The marks of objective test of the qualified candidates will be arranged in descending order of merit and candidates maximum three times of the number of vacancies in each category will be called for group exercise and/ or interview. The qualifying marks in group exercise and/ or Interview will be as decided by the bank.

For the final selection, candidates will have to qualify both in online test and GE and interview separately. Marks secured by the candidates in the online examination will be normalized to out of 75 and marks secured in group exercise and / or interview, out of 50 marks, will be normalized to out of 25. The final merit list will be arrived at after aggregating normalized marks of online examination and group exercise and interview.

The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category. Roll numbers of the candidates who qualify for group exercise and / or interview and those finally selected will be made available on the bank’s website. Roll numbers of selected candidates will also be published in news/ Rozgar Samachar.