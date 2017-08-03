SBI is hiring specialist cadre officers: How to apply

(SBI) has invited online applications from Indian citizens for appointment to specialist cadre officers’ post. Candidates can apply online through bank's website www.sbi.co.in. Last date to apply for the posts is August 10, 2017.

Subject to fulfilling criteria, a candidate can apply for more than one post separately. Candidates have to ensure that they fulfill the before the date of The process of registration of application is completed only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for fee payment.



Vacancy details



No Post Vacancies Age as on March 31, 2017



Total Gen OBC PWD (OH) Maximum Minimum Regular positions 1 DGM (Cyber Security) 1 1 - - 28 years 45 years 2 AGM (Cyber Security) 1 1 - - 26 years 40 years

Age as on July 1, 2017 3 Deputy Manager (IS Audit) 5 4 1 1 21 years 35 years Contractual positions

Age as on March 31, 2017 1 (Asset Products) 1 1 - - 26 years 45 years 2 Senior manager (Product Specialist) 2 2 - - 27 years 35 years 3 Vice president (Complaints Management) 1 1 - - 27 years 35 years

Age as on July 1, 2017 4 Assistant vice president (IS Audit) 5 4 1 1 32 years 45 years 5 Senior manager (IS Audit) 5 4 1 1 28 years 40 years SC- Scheduled Caste, ST- Scheduled Tribe, OBC- Other Backward Classes, PWD- Persons with Disability, OH- Orthopedically Handicapped, GEN - General

Event Date Online registration of application begins July 25, 2017 Online registration of application ends August 10, 2017 Payment of fee (online) begins July 25, 2017 Payment of fee (online) ends August 10, 2017 Last date to submit hard copy application along with enclosure August 21, 2017

Keen interest in information security and IT security and developments in the sector Attention to detail, analytical abilities and the ability to recognise trends in data Creativity and patience Logic and objectivity Inquisitive nature Proactive approach with the confidence to make decisions Methodical and well-organised approach to work Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines Good communication skills and the ability to interact effectively with a range of people Understanding of confidentiality issues and the law relating to them

Thorough understanding of balance sheet and P&L statements, and product profitability drivers Excellent organizational skills – and the ability to work across team boundaries, building partnerships and consensus to execute key projects Excellent communication skills The ability to frame problems in the context of a profitable asset portfolio Understanding of and ability to work with computer systems and programming languages to handle large volumes of data quickly and effectively will be a desirable skill Understanding of marketing communication and customer behavior

Visit the official website — co.in Click on career tab on the home page Choose online registrations tab under recruitment of specialist cadre officers in on Regular and Contract Basis under current opening section (Advertisement No: CRPD/ SCO/ 2017-18/ 05 Click on the link for new registration Enter the requisite details including name, date of birth, contact details, and educational qualifications Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature. Proceed to pay the requisite application fee The application fee and intimation charges (non-refundable) for general and OBC candidate is Rs. 600. The SC/ST/PWD is Rs.100, intimation charges only.

Candidates likely to be posted at Mumbai / Navi Mumbai branch, The bank reserves the rights to post his/her as per requirement of the bank.Candidate interested in deputy general manager (DGM) and assistant general manager (AGM) cyber security should be engineering graduate (BE / B.Tech) with specialization in information security / IT risk management/ information assurance/cyber security and digital threat management. They should also have any one of the certifications: certified information systems security professional (CISSP), certified information security manager (CISM), certified ethical hacker (CEH), or certified information system auditor (CISA).While candidate interested in DGM position should have minimum 10 years of experience in Information Security area preferably in BFSI, IT and Telecom industry out of which minimum five years of extensive experience in managing cyber security, and those interested in AGM position should have minimum 8 years of experience.For deputy manager (IS Audit) posts, candidate BE/ B.Tech in information technology, computer science, computer application, electronics, or electronics and instrumentations with minimum 60% marks. They should also have CISA certification and CEH certification will be preferred.Candidates should have relevant full-time post qualifications experience, which includes a minimum three years of experience excluding training and teaching experience from renowned firm/corporate in IS audit and experience in cyber security, ethical hacking are preferred. The key skills needed for the post as on August 1, 2017 include experience in VAPT tools like Nessus, Ratine, SAINT and Kali Linux.For (asset products) post, candidate interested should have a master’s degree in statistics, mathematics from reputed university / MBA (marketing/ finance/ operations) or MCA from reputed institution. Candidates should have minimum eight years of experience working in analytics in the BFSI sector.The contract period for the post will be 3 years and extendable at the option of the bank.Candidates interested in senior manager (product specialist) should have MBA from a reputed institute. They should have minimum five years experience in banking liability products and technology related areas in any public sector bank/foreign bank/private bank. Candidates with knowledge of IT systems and infrastructure, and good communication skills will be preferred. The contract period for this post is three years and extendable for another two years at the option of the bank.For vice president (complaints management) post, candidates interested should be engineering graduate with MBA in marketing from a reputed university/ institute. Candidates should have a minimum seven years experience in field of marketing, handling customer complaints in service industry in a large corporate. The key skills required are leadership, communication skill, team management, strive for excellence and raise the bar, collaboration skills and ability to understand the organization dynamics. The contract period for the assignment is three years and extendable for another two years at the option of the bank.Candidates interested in assistant vice president and senior manager (IS audit) post should have BE/ B.Tech degree in information technology/computer science/computer application/electronics/electronics and instrumentations with minimum 60% of marks. The CISA certification is compulsory for the posts and CEH will be preferred. For the former post candidate needs to have minimum 10 years and later seven years of experience from renowned firm/ corporate in IS Audit. Experience in cyber security, ethical hacking are preferred. The key skills include experience in VAPT tools like Nessus, Ratine, SAINT and Kali Linux.The contract period for both post is three years and extendable for another two years at the option of the bank.PWD (OH) candidate who suffer from not less than 40% of relevant disability and wants to avail the benefit of reservation will have to submit a disability certificate issued by the Medical Board duly constituted by Central or State government. The certificate should be dated on or before last date of registration of application. Relaxation in upper age limit for OBC and PWD (OH) candidates will be as per government guidelines.Candidates selected for regular positions deputy general manager (cyber security) will be offered pay scale Rs. 68680-1960/4-76520, assistant general manager (cyber security) pay scale will be Rs. 59170-1650/2-62470-1800/ 2-66070c) and for deputy manager (IS audit) the pay scale will be 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950.The officials will also be eligible for DA, HRA. CCA, PF, contributory pension fund and perquisites as admissible to the corresponding grade etc. as per rules in force from time to time the total compensation per annum would be approximately Rs.40.20 lakh for DGM (cyber security), Rs. 26.18 lakh for AGM (cyber security), and Rs. 15.09 lakh for deputy manager (IS audit).The compensation package (CTC) would comprise of fixed and variable components but not a limiting factor for a suitable candidate.Candidates interested in applying for any post have to do so through the official website.Candidates are advised to send the computer generated hard copy of application duly signed and pasted with their recent photographs along with relevant documents (ID Proof, date of birth, educational qualification certificates, experience certificates, current pay slip, Form 16/ITR-2016-17, OBC (Non Creamy layer), PWD (OH) Certificate and brief resume).An envelop super scribed with ‘Application for the post of ..................... ’ have to be sent to:The General Manager,State Bank of India,Corporate Centre,Central Recruitment & Promotion Department,Atlanta Building, 3rd floor,Plot No. 209, VBR, Block No.III,Nariman Point,Mumbai - 400 021.In case of non-receipt of print out of online applications with required documents by August 21, 2017, the candidature of the applicants will not be considered for the shortlisting and interview.Candidates for both regular and contractual posts will be selected by shortlisting followed by an interview round. Adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be called for Interview. The qualifying marks in Interview will be as decided by the bank.Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut off marks [common mark at cut off point], such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, both in the select list as well as in the wait list.