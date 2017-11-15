SSC: Application Process For Junior Engineer Exam 2017 Closes Soon.

The last date to apply for Junior Engineer Examination 2017 is November 17, 2017 (Friday). The will conduct an open competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers Group B for various posts. Reservation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ ExS/ PH etc. categories is available as per the Govt. Orders and as communicated by the departments reporting vacancies. The posts have been identified suitable for the persons suffering from disabilities of forty percent (40%) and above of One Arm (OA), One Leg (OL), Hearing Handicapped (HH) as per guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.



Application Fees: Rs. 100 only (Can be paid online via Net Banking, Debit Card, and Credit Card. For offline mode, it can be paid via SBI Challan). It is to be noted that female, SC, ST, PH and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the application fee.



How to apply:



The candidates need to register online on the official website of SSC (Direct link here)

Next is to fill out the application form within the time period provided.

Only online applications are required to be submitted at the official website. No any other mode will be selected.

The SSC conducts the exam for recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE), to Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts, in two phases. While the 1st phase (Paper I) is a Computer based exam, the 2nd Phase (Paper II) is a written exam. On scoring equal to or higher than the minimum qualifying marks (to be decided by SSC), the candidates qualify for Paper II.Paper I (Computer based exam) includes (i) General Intelligence Reasoning-50 Marks (ii) General Awareness-50 Marks (iii) Part A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) - 100 Marks (there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.)Paper II (Written exam) includes Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR Part- B General Engineering (Electrical) OR Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)-300 MarksNote that candidates are allowed to bring their own Slide–Rule, Calculator, Logarithm Tables and Steam Table for Paper-II only. They are not allowed to use such aids for Paper-I.In Paper-I and Paper-II for General Engineering, the candidate will be required to attempt only the part as per option given in column 13 of the application form filled by the candidate. In other words, the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer(Quantity Surveying & Contract) should attempt Part A (Civil & Structural) of Paper-I and Paper-II and the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) should attempt Part-B (Electrical) and the candidates appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) should attempt Part C (Mechanical) of Paper-I and Paper-II failing which his/her answer sheet (Paper-II) will not be evaluated.Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the SSC Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various government jobs.