SSC CGL 2016 Results Declared. Check Your Result Now.

The (SSC) declared the results of Combined Graduate Level Exam 2016 on the Commission’s official website nic.in. The result was delayed by a day as it was to be released on Friday (August 4). The official notification regarding the same can be viewed here.



How to check the results: Candidates can visit the official site ( nic.in) and click on the Results link. Search for “Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier 3) Examination. A list will be show featuring the Roll Number and Name of the qualified students. Candidates can download the results and print it out for future reference.



All India Merit List

An All India Merit List is also published for each category of post. The Commission then selects the competent (qualified) candidates for the category of posts as per the number of vacancies available, considering the options given. The Merit List is based the scores of the candidates in the written examination and the options given by the candidates during documents verification process. As per the notification the option /preference once given by the candidates is considered final.

For the final merit list of SSC, the candidates must past Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams. This is the eligibility parameter. Once the candidates qualify in all these exams, they then appear for the Tier 4 exam that includes Date Entry Skill Set (DEST) and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). All candidates must be present for the document verification process and have to provide original documents for verification.



About SSC:

Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various government jobs.

