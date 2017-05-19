SSC CGL 2017 application process begins

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently issued a notice announcing Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017. The commission, through the recruitment drive, hopes to appoint 30 officers under various ministries, departments and organizations for grade B and C posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the is on or before June 16, 2017.



The computer-based tier-I examination will be held from August 1 to 20, 2017 for selecting candidates for tier-II examination. This time on, the time allotted for the tier-I has been reduced to 60 minutes.



Dates to remember



Events Date Last date to apply June 16, 2017 Tier-I examination August 1 to 20, 2017 Tier-II examination November 10 and 11, 2017 Tier-II examination (descriptive) January 21, 2018 Tier-IV examination (skill test) February 2018

Code Name Ministries/Deptt/Offices/ Cadre

Grade Pay Physical disabilities permissible Age limit Group of posts A Classification Group B, Gazetted (Non Ministerial) F Assistant audit officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG 4800 OH (OA, OL, BL) & HH Not exceeding 30 years. $ Assistant account officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under CAG Group of posts B Classification Group B A Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service

4600 OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH 20 – 30 years C Assistant Section Officer Intelligence Bureau Not exceeding 30 years. D Assistant Section Officer Ministry of railways OA, OL, B, BL, LV & HH E Assistant Section Officer Ministry of external affairs OA, OL, B, BL, OAL, LV & HH G Assistant Section Officer AHFQ H Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/Organisations 18-27 years > Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/Organisations 20-30 years < Assistant Section Officer Other Ministries/ Departments/Organisations Not exceeding 30 years. I Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/Organisations 4200 18-27 years & Assistant Superintendent Other Ministries/ Departments/Organisations Not exceeding 30 years Group of posts B Classification Group C J Inspector of Income Tax CBDT 4600 OA, OL, BL, OAL, HH Not exceeding 30 years Group of posts B Classification Group B K Inspector (Central Excise) CBEC 4600 OA, OL, OAL, HH & OL, HH 18-27 years L Inspector (Preventive Officer) OL & HH M Inspector (Examiner) N Assistant enforcement officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue 4600 Not suitable for PH candidates Up to 30 years O Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation 20-30 years P Inspector Posts Department of Post 18-27 years Q Divisional Accountant Offices under CAG 4200 OL, PD, D Not exceeding 30 years S Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics 4600 Not suitable for PH candidates 18-27 years % Sub Inspector

National Investigation Agency (NIA) 4200 Up to 30 years Group of posts C Classification Group B R Junior Statistical Officer M/o Statistics & Prog. Implementation. 4200 Up to 32 years

Subject Question Marks Time General intelligence reasoning 25 50 marks

60 minutes (Total)

For VH and candidates suffering from cerebral palsy: 80 minutes General awareness 25 50 marks Quantitative aptitude 25 50 marks English comprehension 25 50 marks Total 200

Subject Questions Marks Time Quantitative abilities 100 200 120 minutes (Total)

For VH and candidates suffering from cerebral palsy: 160 minutes English language and comprehension 200 200 Statistics paper-I & II 100 200 General studies (finance and economics) paper-I & II 100 200

Subject Marks Time Descriptive paper in English/Hindi (writing of essays / precie / letter / applications etc. 100 60 minutes

For VH and candidates suffering from cerebral palsy: 80 minutes

Firm number of vacancies in each category of posts will be determined at least one month before the declaration of the final results. Reservation for scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), Other backward class (OBC) ex-serviceman(ExS) and physically handicapped(PH) candidates for all categories of posts/services, wherever applicable and admissible, would be as determined and communicated by the indenting ministries/departments/ offices/ cadres, as per extant Government Orders. Vacancies for ExS are reserved only for group C posts and not for group B posts as per extant Government order/instructions.The details:Candidate selected for the post of assistant audit officer/assistant accounts officer will be allocated to various offices in the department spread across India based on number of vacancies required to be filled up through this recruitment, merit order of the candidate and his/her preference for a particular state. Further, the selected candidates with bachelor’s degree in commerce or with desirable qualification will preferably be allocated to commercial stream based on administrative requirement and subject to availability of vacancyCandidates interested in applying for assistant audit officer/assistant accounts officer post must have bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institute with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level. Candidates with additional qualifications like chartered accountant (CA), cost & management accountant, company secretary (CS), masters in commerce, masters in business studies, masters in business administration (MBA) (finance), or masters in business economics will be given preference.During the period of probation, the direct recruits will have to qualify the Subordinate Audit Service examination in respective branches for confirmation and regular appointment as assistant audit officer/assistant accounts officer.For junior statistical officer post, candidates must have bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized university or institute with at least 60% marks in mathematics at 12standard.All other posts, candidates keen on applying should have bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess essential qualification on or before August 1, 2017.For posts of assistant section officer (CSS), assistant section officer (MEA) and assistant in serious fraud investigation office (SFIO) under M/o Corporate affairs, assistant (GSI) in M/o Mines computer proficiency test has also been prescribed as an essential qualification.Permissible relaxation of upper age limit will be as per Government orders as on the date of reckoning August 1, 2016.There will be a single for the Combined Graduate Level Examination. Candidates will have to apply online at www.ssconline.nic.in or ssc.nic.in and pay Rs. 100. Steps by step guide on how to apply for tier 1 2017:1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in2. Read through the notification and check your eligibility3. Click on the Apply tab on the homepage4. Select Recruitment For Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 link and click on the Click to Apply5. Click on Register tab in the new column6. After successful registration, begin application process using id and password7. Fill in the details in the fields provided8. Submit the application9. Keep a copy for future referenceCandidates, declared qualified by the commission for admission to the (tier-II) examination on the basis of the tier-I examination, will not have to apply again. No separate notice / advertisement will be published for the tier-II examination. The result of tier-I examination, informing the qualified candidates along with the dates of tier-II examination will be published on the commission’s website.The selection will be conducted in four tiers (stages):Tier-I – Computer-based examinationTier -II – Computer-based examinationTier -III – Pen and paper mode (descriptive paper)Tier-IV – Computer proficiency test / skill test (wherever applicable)/ document verificationTier-1 will be held from August 1 to August 20, 2017. It will be a computer-based which will have 25 questions of 50 marks each for general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer.Scheme of examination:Tier 2 will be held from November 10 to November 11, 2017. It will contain questions on quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies (finance and economics). The candidates will have two hours to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections except English which will have a negative marking of 0.25.Scheme of examination:In addition to above, the commission has also decided to introduce a descriptive paper of English/Hindi as tier-III. Tier-III will be held on January 21, 2018 in which candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces for 100 marks.Scheme of examination:Tier 4 will be a skill test which will be held in February 2018.The merit will be prepared on overall performance in tier-II and tier-III. However, the candidate will need to qualify tier-I, tier-II and tier-III separately. There will be no sectional cut-off. The tier-I examination is only qualifying in nature. Interview component has been dispensed with. There will, therefore, be no interview.Computer proficiency test / skill test (wherever applicable) / document verification will also be conducted as per the provisions of the notice of examination.