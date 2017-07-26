SSC CGL 2017 exam dates postponed

The (SSC) recently issued a notification postponed the date of the (CGL) examination tier 1. In a notification, it is announced that the said exam will now be held from August 5, 2017 instead of August 1, 2017.



In partial modification to the earlier announced date, the would now be conducting the till August 24, 2017.



Reportedly, SSC received 30,26,598 online applications for the CGL tier 1 exam. While no announcement has been made on the release of the admit card, it is expected that the will activate the link soon.



According to the communiqué, the also offered that CGL will not be held on August 7, 13, 14 and 15, 2017.



The conducts the exam every year for recruitment to non-technical group B and group C non-gazette posts. Through CGL examination, aims to fill up different categories of posts in various ministries/ departments/ organisations, subject to administrative / public exigencies.



CGLE will be conducted in four stages — tier -1, tier- 2, tier – 3 and tier – 4. Final selection through the to specific categories of posts would be according to the confirmed number of vacancies from the concerned indenting ministries/ department/office/cadres before declaration of results.



Dates to remember





Event Date Tier-I exam August 5 to 24, 2017 Tier-II exam November 10 to 11, 2017 Tier-III exam January 21, 2018

Tier-I and tier-II will be computer-based, and tier-III is a descriptive paper.The candidates who crack the first stage exam will be invited for the second round. Amongst the major changes introduced by the including the pattern and selection procedure, is the exam time for tier-1 that is reduced to 60 minutes from 75 minutes.With less than 10 days left for the examination, the most important step in preparation for the examination is revision. Preparing short notes while revising will help you during the last few days before the exam.Candidates can practice online using mock tests available on website. After the test, they can analyze the mock tests and check scores. Using the results, candidates can prepare a strategy to score well.