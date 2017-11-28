SSC: CGL (I) Exam 2017 Final Answer Key With Question Papers

The (SSC) had declared that the results of (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 today (October 31). The candidates who passed the Tier I exam 2017 will go ahead for the Tier II exam and Tier-III Exam. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 22nd November, 2017. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys. This facility will be available for the candidates up to 5.00 P.M. of 12th December, 2017 (Tuesday).



The Tier I examination was conducted from August 5 to August 23 in the Computer Based Mode. This year a total of 15, 43,962 candidates had appeared in the examination conducted in 43 batches across the country.



If you haven’t checked your Answer Key, here’s it is how to check your 2017 answer keys: Log on to the official website – www.ssc.nic.in. Click on the link, ‘CGL Examination 2017 answer keys’ (Or direct link here). Upon hitting the same you will be redirected to a new page whereon you will have to provide your user ID and password. You will then get a Response Sheet along with correct answers on the screen. Print it out for future use.



The Commission was supposed to take the exam from August 1, 2017 to August 20, 2017. As per the official notification released later, the conducted the exam from August 5, 2017 to August 24, 2017. There were no exams conducted in between on 7th, 13th, 14th, and 15th. The candidates had to log in to the Commission’s official site and provide their Registration Number/Roll Number and the Password/D.O.B while logging in. The had released Admit Card 2017 separately for different levels of Examination.



About SSC:



Formed in 1975, the (SSC), under the Government of India, engages in the recruitment of staff for various posts in the various Government Ministries and Departments and in Subordinate Offices. Every year the Commission conducts the exams for hiring non-gazette officers to various

