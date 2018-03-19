SSC Exam Cheating: Four IT Experts Arrested by Kota Police

Finally the (SSC) had a sigh of relief as the Kota police managed to untie the complex case of the recent scam. The Kota police have arrested four people involved in helping students carry deceptive ways to clear the exam in the exam. The online exams for SSC are happening in 92 cities across the country.



The accused are as Dayaram Sharma (39), Rambabu Gujar (23), Rahul Singh (23) and Dharmendra Sharma (31). And they have been arrested have under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act. The police are of the opinion that the four accused were helping students cheat in the online. The Kota police SP Anshuman Bhomia says that the police grabbed high-tech devices, computers and hard disks from an exam center in the Railway colony police station area.



How Police Managed To Bust the Four?



According sources, the police set up a special team headed by the assistant SP. Once a tip-off was given to the team, they without wasting time carried a raid on the exam center in Kota on Friday in the evening hours and arrested the four accused who were busy carrying out their task.



How Could Four Accused Help Students Cheat?



The four arrested men hailing from Haryana and UP are said to a plan to hack the system through special software. This software would help them take screenshots of the paper with the help of high-tech devices. Once the screenshots would be downloaded, they could be circulated to other members of the group in Mathura for answers. The accused are all IT experts and teach students for various staff commission exams in coaching centers. They have now been put behind the bars under of IPC and IT Act.



Arresting Other Fish



Now the police are putting in all the efforts to arrest the others in the group namely Gajraj Gujar and Deepak Goyal. Police investigation also reveals that the four arrested were in touch the candidates and offered answers against a price tag of three to five lakhs. Now those candidates will also be arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.



