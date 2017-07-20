SSC: Scientific Assistant (IMD) Recruitment Exam in November 2017

The (SSC) is set to conduct the examination for the candidates aspiring for the post of Scientific Assistant in the (IMD). The examination will be conducted in November 2017 from 22nd to 27th (Wed-Mon). The exam will be followed by recruitment of the suitable candidates. There are total 1102 vacancies in the Department. When asked about the same, the SSC official said ‘the number of vacancies is tentative and subject to variation’. Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PH etc. categories is in accordance with the Govt. Orders. Keep in mind the posts carry All India Service Liability (AISL) i.e. the candidate, on selection, may be asked to serve anywhere in the country.



General Exam Pattern: The examination would comprise 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration. The question paper would have two parts, Part - I & Part - II. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Part-I& II. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.



Papers Subject No of Questions 1 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 25 English Language & Comprehension 25 General Awareness 25 2 Physics, Computer Science and Information Technology, Electronics & Tel Communication Engineering 100

Not exceeding 30 years as on August 4, 2017 (Friday). The Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation / Secondary Examination Certificate will be accepted by the Commission for determining the Age For categories, OBC has relaxation by +3 years and SC/ST has relaxation by +5 years.: An Applicant should have scored first class marks (60%) (or 6.75 CGPA on a 10 point scale)in Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University. The qualifying Degree or Diploma referred above must be of three (3) years duration after (10+2) examination. The applicant must have passed 10+2 Examination from a Recognized Board or equivalent in Science with Physics and Mathematics as core subjects. (Source: SSC)Keep in mind that the online registration process starts from July 18 and ends on August 8, 2017. (Registration and application link www.ssconline.nic.in ). The written exam will be conducted from November 20 to November 27, 2017. Admission Certificates (ACs) for the examination will be made available two weeks before the exam. In case if the AC fails to get downloaded, the concerned applicant should immediately contact the concerned Regional/Sub Regional Office (s) of the commission for the same. The candidate must carry the proof that upholds his or her online application. If the candidate fails to do so, he or she will not be considered for the exam. The Applicant is required to pay Rs. 100/-. All women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Handicapped categories need not to pay application fee. Fees can be paid through SBI challan/ SBI Net banking or through credit/debit cards of any bank. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance.The Commission will prepare the category-wise Merit List and hand it over to India Meteorological Department, which would declare the final result. For more detailsEstablished in 1875, the (IMD) aka Met Department, is an agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences of the Government of India. It is the chief agency responsible for meteorological observations, weather forecasting and seismology. is headquartered in New Delhi and operates hundreds of observation stations across India and Antarctica.