Symbiosis Entrance Test 2017 results declared

The (SIU) announced the results for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2017 on May 19, 2017. A common written test for the admission processes at SIU’s undergraduate institutes, SET was held on May 6, 2017. The results 2017 have been published on set-test.org and siu.edu.in.



After declaration of the SET result, the institute to the shortlisted candidate has applied for will conduct further selection processes (PI-WAT). The schedule for the same will be published on the websites of the institutes.



SET 2017 results



To download the scorecards, students will have to login to the official website with the entrance test registration details. The scorecard can be downloaded only till June 18, 2017. A step-by-step guide on how to download the SET 2017 score card:



Go to the official website for siu.edu.in Click on the link for the UG admissions under the admissions tab Select the link to the SET test site Or directly log on to set-test.org Click on the blinking SET 2017 score card tab Enter your SET ID and password to login Download and save score card Take a print out of your score card

Special instructions

About SET

The University has issued some specific instructions regarding how to print the score card. Students should change their printer settings to A4 portrait with a top and bottom margin of 0.3 and a blank header. Candidates should also enable the pop up window in their browser in case they are facing problems and should use laptops or desktops to download the score cards. SIU has advised students against using the smart phones or tablets to download the results.The test is mandatory to gain admission in 14 institutes and 19 programs of SIU. Those who clear the entrance will be eligible for admission to law, design, general, health sciences and engineering courses at the university.The 14 institutes include:1. Symbiosis Law School (SLS), PuneBachelor of Arts & Bachelor of Laws (B.A. LLB. (Hons))Bachelor of Business Administration & Bachelor of Laws (B.B.A. LLB. (Hons))2. Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), PuneBachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)Bachelor of Business Administration Information Technology (BBA - IT)3. Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), PuneBachelor of Business Administration (BBA)4. Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS)Bachelor of Science B.sc. (Medical Technology)5. Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID)Bachelor of Design (B. Des)6. Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC)Bachelor of Arts (Mass Communication) B.A. (MC)7. Symbiosis College Of Nursing (SCON)Bachelor of Science (Nursing) B.Sc.(Nursing)8. Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE)Bachelor of Science (Economics)- Honours B.Sc.(Eco)-Honours9. Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT)Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech)10. Symbiosis Law School (SLS), NoidaBachelor of Arts & Bachelor of Laws (B.A, LL.B.)Bachelor of Business Administration & Bachelor of Laws (B.B.A, LL.B.)11. Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), NoidaBachelor of Business Administration (BBA)12. Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (SSLA)Bachelor of Arts (B.A)-(Liberal Arts)Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)-(Liberal Arts)13. Symbiosis Law School (SLS), HyderabadBachelor of Arts & Bachelor of Laws (B.A, LL.B.)Bachelor of Business Administration & Bachelor of Laws (B.B.A, LL.B.)14. Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA)Bachelor of Science- (BSc) Culinary Arts