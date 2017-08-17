Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2018 Schedule Announced

(TANCET) is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. Tancent score is used for admission to Post Graduate courses ME, M.Tech, M. Arch, M. Plan, MCA and MBA in the state of Tamil Nadu. In 2018 Tancent will be held in the month of March. The procedure will start and the Forms will be available online in the third or fourth week of January 2018. In 2017 has been held on 25th March 2017 at 15 different centres in Tamil Nadu and the results were declared on 11th April 2017.



2018 - Important Dates (Tentative)



Form Availability Online 1st week January Last Date for Form Submissions 3rd week of May Admit Cards/Hall Ticket Availability 2nd week of June 2018 Examination 2nd Week of June Results Last week of June Counselling Registration June 2018 Counselling Dates July-August 2018

Visit the official website of Anna University - https://www.annauniv.edu/ or that of Tancet 2018 Examination http://www.annauniv.edu/tancet2018/ Register as new user using the online link and providing details such as name, email id, password and other requested details. Fill the form by logging into the website using your username and password Fill all the required details and also upload a recent coloured passport sized photograph Pay the fee online or offline through DD Download completed form along with unique Number and keep it safe for future reference

examination is conducted in offline mode using paper and pen on an OMR sheet. The questions are objective type, multiple choice questions. There are four choices for every question and candidates have to choose the right option. There are 100 questions each carrying 1 mark thus total marks are 100. Time duration for the examination is 120 minutes (2 hours). There is also negative marking of 1/3 marks for every wrong answer. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions though. The examinations in divided in to five sections namely Reading Comprehension, English Grammar and Usage, Analysis of Business Situation, Quantitative Ability and Data Sufficiency.The for appearing for 2018 is that the candidate should have completed graduation from a recognised university with minimum 50% marks (general category) and 15% marks (reserved categories). Candidates should either have completed 10 + 2 + 3 years of or B. Pharm / B. Arch / B. Tech / B. E. or 10 + 2 + AMIE or 10 + 3 years Diploma + AMIE. Candidates who have appeared for their final examinations are also eligible to apply; also there is also no upper age limit for attemptingis conducted across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu namely Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Karaikudi, Erode, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Vellore.Step by Step Process - 2018Please note that you will have to upload scanned copies of Class X or equivalent mark-sheet, Class XII mark-sheet or a copy of 3 years’ Diploma Certificate, Copy of the Demand Draft if and A self-attested copy of the Caste Certificate (if required) along with your Form.