Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (2017) Results Available

The (DSE) Hyderabad declared the results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) on August 4.The Students who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their result. The TS TET examination was conducted by the Hyderabad on July 23, 2017 (Sunday). Along with the results the Department also released the answer keys of the examination on the website. As per the official notification released on the official website, the application process for the exam had started on June 13, 2017 (Tuesday) and ended June 30, 2017 (Friday). The time allotted for the TS TET’s first paper was 9.30 am to 12 pm and for the second paper it was 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The Teacher Eligibility Examination is organized every year for recruiting teachers at different levels in schools. Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to take classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for candidates willing to take classes 6 to 8.



How to check your results:



Go to the official website of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in

Search for TSTET 2017 results on the Home Page and click on the same.

Provide your required details like examination roll number.

Check the result and print it out for future reference.

Go to the official website of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in

Search for TSTET 2017 Answer Keys on the Home Page and click on the same.

You will see the links for all the four sets on the screen. Select your set accordingly.

Check the answer keys

The Department had released the initial answer key for the exam on July 24 and the final answer keys on July 29. However, due to heavy traffic to the official website, the candidates could not view their scores.The Department of School Education, Hyderabad is a unit of the Government of Telangana in India that looks after the school in the state. The department is responsible for hiring and employing the school teachers for the Government schools in the state.