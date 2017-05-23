TS EAMCET results 2017 announced

(JNTUH), Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher (TSCHE), declared the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS EAMCET) 2017 on May 22, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The examination is a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses, except Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), offered in University / Private Colleges in the state of Telangana. For admission in medical colleges, the students had to appear for NEET which was held on May 7, 2017.

The answer keys for are available on the official website on May 14, 2017. Candidates had until May 16, 2017 to raise their objections, if any, through an official procedure. The notice about the counselling dates should be up on eamcet.tsche.ac.in soon.

2017 results

Candidates can go to the official results website of TS EAMCET, eamcet.tsche.ac.in and access the results after entering the registration and hall ticket details. Step-by-step guide on how to download the 2017 results:

Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the tab Results Enter registration number and hall ticket number in the fields provided Type in the code Click on Submit Save and download the results Take a print out further reference

Along with the results, the rank card for each candidate and final key of the exam will also be put on the website.

2017

The registration procedure for the examination had started since March 2017. About 2,20,070 candidates had registered for the examination. While 1,41,054 candidates had registered for the engineering exam, a total of 79,013 applications were received by JNUTH for agriculture and medical courses.

The engineering entrance exam was conducted in 246 centres across Telangana, while, agriculture and medical test were organised at 154 centres in the state.

Reportedly, the candidates who appeared for the state entrance exam in the engineering stream on May 12, 2017 had complained about the tough physics paper, followed by mathematics. The chemistry was touted as the easier one.

2017

The exam was conducted on May 12, 2017. The engineering (E) exam was held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the agriculture and medical (AM) exam was held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 pm. Candidates who have cleared the exams will are shortlisted for the next stage of admissions for courses including:

Under engineering Category (E)

B.E. / B.Tech. – Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology B.Tech. (Ag. Engg.) – Bachelor of Technology (Agricultural Engineering) B.Tech. (Bio-Technology) (M.P.C.) – Bachelor of Technology (Bio-Technology) (M.P.C.) B.Tech. (Dairy Technology) – Bachelor of Technology (Dairy Technology) B.Tech. (Food Technology (FT)) – Bachelor of Technology (Food Technology (FT)) B.Pharm (M.P.C.) – Bachelor of Pharmacy (M.P.C.) Pharm-D (M.P.C.) – Doctor of Pharmacy (M.P.C.)

Under agriculture and medical category (AM)