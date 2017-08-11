UGC NET 2017: Online submission begins. Apply Now

The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 will be conducted on November 5, 2017 (Sunday). The (UGC) officially announced the detailed notification for the Test which will be conducted for Assistant Professorship or a Junior Research Fellowship. Candidates willing to appear for the Test can apply on the official site of the The official notification from the Board said: It is notified that will conduct the next for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 05th November, 2017 (Sunday). The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the detailed notification available on the website http://cbsenet.nic.in from 4 Th August, 2017. The candidates are required to apply online from 11 the August, 2017. The last date for applying online is 11th September, 2017 and fee can be paid up to 12th September, 2017. (The official Notification can be found here)

Candidates can start applying online on August 11 (Friday) as the application process begins from August 11 this year and end on September 11 (Monday). The exam fee for General Category candidates is Rs 1000, for OBC is Rs 500 and for the Reserved Category is Rs 250.



Important Dates:



Reschedule of Important Dates Online Application Form Submission 11th August 2017 Last date for Applying Online 11th September 2017 Last date of submission of Fee through online generated Bank Challan, at any branch of (SYNDICATE/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC BANK) 12th September 2017 Correction in Particulars of application form on the website 19th to 25th Sep, 2017 Uploading of Admit Card 3rd week of Oct 2017 Date of Examination 05th November2017

Visit the official website for NET (cbsenet.nic.in).

Search for the link to apply online

Fill in the details in the fields provided.

Hit the Submit tab and save a copy for further reference.

The candidates have to keep in mind that they must score at least 40 per cent (35 for reserved categories) in order to the paper and move on for further rounds. The initial two sessions will be for 75 minutes (9.30 am to 10.45 am) and will have 50 questions, weighing 100 marks in total. The third session (2 pm to 4.30 pm) will be for 150 minutes and will having 75 questions, weighing 150 marks in total.The use of Aadhaar for the applicants of (November) 2017 will result in accuracy of the applicants' details. This will also help in ascertaining identities of the applicants at the examination centres in a convenient and hassle free manner.Aadhaar removes the need for producing multiple documents to prove one's identity. The provisions of the Aadhaar Act and Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14th September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette. Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect. Accordingly,has decided to use Aadhaar for the applicants of UGCNET (November) 2017. Applicants who have Aadhaar are required to enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth & gender in online application for (November) 2017 for the purpose of his/her identity and authentication thereof.Those not yet enrolled for Aadhaar are required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment in case he/she is entitled to obtain Aadhaar as per Section 3 of Aadhaar Act. Such applicant may visit any Aadhaar enrolment center (list available at www.uidai.gov.in) to get enrolled for Aadhaar. However, the applicants from the states of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid Govt. identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these states only.