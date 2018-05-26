UK Board toppers: Divyanshi Raj tops Class 12, Kajal Prajapati Class 10

2018: The (UBSE) or UK Board announced the UK Class 10 and UK Class 12 Board Result 2018. Students can check their result on UBSE's official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in. UK Board students can also check their Uttarakhand Board result 2018 for UK Class 10th and UK Class 12th exams on examresults.net/uttarakhand, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com. The result of UK Board Class 12 and UK Board Class 10 result can be uploaded shortly at uaresults.nic.in.



2018 details



UK Board 12th Result 2018 topper: Divyanshi Raj topped the exam with 98.4 per cent



UK Board 10th Class Result 2018 topper: Kumari Kajal Prajapati, of Khatima Uddhamsingh Nagar, tops Class 10 with 98.40 per cent. She was followed by Rohit Chand Joshi (98 per cent) and Jatin Pushpan (97.80 per cent)





In Class 10, a total of 1,46,166 students appeared for their matric exams of which 74.57 per cent passed. The girls have this year too outperformed boys by scoring 80 per cent, while only 68.96 per cent boys passed the Class 10 exams.

In the Class 12th exams, the pass percentage is 78.97 per cent with boys scoring 75.03 per cent and girls are at 82.83 per cent. This year's topper is Divyanshi Raj who scored 98.4 per cent.



School Minister Arvind Pandey released results at School headquarters in Dehradun.

The conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10 examination 2018 from 6 March to 24 March and Uttarakhand Class 12 examination from 5 March to 24 March. This year, a total of 1,32,381 students took the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination. Last year, a total of 1,45,914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.

Steps to check UK 10th result 2018, UK 12th result 2018





ALSO READ: CBSE 12th result 2018 to be declared at 12:30 pm; check result online

- Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

- Click on "Uttarakhand Board result 2018" or just "Results"

- Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Download result





2018 at uaresults.nic.in

UK Board result 2017

In 2017, UK Board's overall pass percentage was at 73.67

Of 1,50,573 students who appeared for the Class 10 exams, about 1,10,941 students passed in 2017.





UK Board Result 2018

UK High School Toppers:

Girls excelled in the exams with pass percentage at 78.51 compared to boys at 68.76 per cent.

UK Class 12

Total number of students that appeared for the exam were 1,31,190. Of this 1,03,505 passed.

UK Intermediate Toppers:

Again, girls outshined boys with 82.07 per cent pass per cent compared to 75.56 per cent for boys.

Apart from the official results website, alternate website like examresults.net also host UK Board class 10 and class 12 results.