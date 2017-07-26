UPPCL to recruit 2,662 stenographers, office assistants

(UPPCL) recently issued a notification regarding the recruitment of office assistants and stenographers in grade III. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website, org. The application process begins on July 25, 2017 and will conclude on August 12, 2017.



Although exact date has not been declared, the corporation is likely to conduct the recruitment exam in the first half of September 2017.



All the candidates are advised to read the complete advertisement before applying for the Recruitment process.



Vacancy details





Post Vacancies Office assistants (grade III) 2402 Stenographers (grade III) 260 Total 2662

Log on to the official website uppcl.org Click on office assistant and steno recruitment 2017 on the homepage Enter the required details in the provided fields Click on submit button Save and download the application Take a printout for future reference

Topic Marks General knowledge 25 marks Logical reasoning 45 marks General Hindi (intermediate level) 55 marks General English (intermediate level) 55 marks Total 180 marks

The application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates. There is a fee relaxation for candidates belonging to reserved category. The SC/ST candidates will need to pay Rs. 700 and PWD candidates need to pay Rs. 10 towards the application fee.Candidates keen on office assistant posts should have graduate degree with typing speed 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi on computer. For stenographer vacancies, candidate interested should be a graduate with steno speed 60 wpm and typing speed 30 wpm in Hindi on computerThose applying for the vacancies should have the minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 40 years. The age relaxation details are as per the government rules.Interested candidates should check the official website and check for the eligibility criteria like educational qualification and age limit. If they meet the criteria, candidates can proceed further to apply online.Currently, the website is expecting some technical difficulties and should be working in some time.Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in two types of tests: written and typing. They will have to appear for both examinations. The admit cards will available before the exam only at the official site.The written computer-based test (CBT) will be held initially and the typing test will be conducted later. The papers will be provided in two languages: Hindi and English.The first round will include total 50 multiple-choice questions will be asked in the first paper. The level of questions will be at par with National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology’s (NIELIT) course on computer concepts (CCC). There will be negative marking, and 0.25 marks will be deducted in case of wrong answers.For office assistants, the question paper of round 2 will contain 180 questions. Each question will be for one mark each, and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case of wrong answer.This paper will include questions on:A state government undertaking, (UPPCL) was formed for electricity transmission and distribution of power within the state of Uttar Pradesh. Formed in 2000, the corporation procures power from state government owned power generators, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam and Uttar Pradesh Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, central government owned power generators, NTPC Limited and THDC Ltd, and Independent Power Producers (IPP) through power purchase agreement for lowest per unit cost of electricity.