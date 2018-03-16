UPPSC's Interview Board To Face CBI Inquiries

-
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is set to be under the radar of the CBI that will inquire the Commission whether it was under pressure or issued the marks to the candidates based on their merits.
Apart from the selected candidates, the CBI has also collected the details of the Board which selects them. It is more likely that the Board will face inquiries regarding the examinations in which the candidates were given more marks.
There are allegations that the Board was under pressure to select the candidates that appeared in the various exams such as PCS, Lower Subordinate and RO-ARO and applied for direct recruitment.
It is also alleged that the formation of the interview Board (panel) of major examinations like PCS, during the agitation of the competitors violated the established rule and all this was executed on the behest of former President Dr Anil Yadav.
These allegations still persist; there are serious allegations of corruption on the officers of the Commission and the Interviews Board that select candidates through direct recruitment.
Now, while the CBI has started investigations of all the recruitments made during the five years of the Commission, it will also be investigating the Interview Board on the basis of evidence of the errors in the scores of the selected candidates
It is noteworthy that last month, many professors had come to the office of CBI based in Allahabad. Their statements were filed before the CBI officers. Sources reveal that during this meeting, the CBI's SP found important information about the arbitrary formation of the Interview Board and the Commission's pressure on the experts.
In the past, the CBI collected the details of the Board taking interviews in all the examinations. It is looking into the examinations in which the candidates were given unexpectedly more marks.
Sources reveal that the CBI is in the process of interrogating the concerned Board members and experts involved in this. There is a strong possibility that the appropriate steps will be taken to avert such malpractices.