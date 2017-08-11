UPSC 2017-18: CDS Exam Reserved As UPSC RT

The (UPSC) as per tentative schedule will be taking the (CDS) exam II Reserved for Recruitment Test on February 25, 2018 (Sunday). The Exam is conducted twice a year by the Commission to select qualified officers for Army, Navy and Air Force. Irrespective of gender, anyone can apply for the exam. The submission of forms has begun from August 9, 2017 (Wednesday) and end on September 8, 2017 (Friday).



General Exam Pattern: The exam for Indian Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy is of 100 Marks Each (Total 300). It includes English (Objective type), General Knowledge (Objective type), and Elementary Mathematics (Objective type).





Subjects Duration Maximum marks English 2 hours 100 marks General Knowledge 2 hours 100 marks Elementary Mathematics 2 hours 100 marks

Applicants can visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in (Or Direct Link here)

The Application Form link will be generated after the release of official notification from the Commission. One has to open it and carefully start filling the details.

The Form will have two sections. The Applicant will fill up the details in the first and in the second half, payment process.

Application fee for General Category and Male candidates is Rs. 200. Reserved category candidates and Women are exempted from paying the fee. The fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore / State Bank of Patiala / State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/ Master Credit/ Debit Card.

Keep in mind that Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.Male candidates must be born between 2nd July 1994 and 1st July 1999.: Male candidates (married or unmarried) must be born between 2nd July, 1993 and 1st July, 1999. Unmarried Women, widows with no child (who have not remarried) and issueless divorcees (who has divorce documents) who have not remarried can apply for the exam. They must be born between 2nd July 1993 and 1st July 1999.: Candidates must be born between 02 July 1994 and 01 July 1998. Candidates having valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) are relaxable up to 26 Yrs. i.e. born not earlier than 02 July 1992 and not later than 01 July 1998 can apply. Keep in mind that the candidate below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not permitted during training. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live with family.: Unmarried male candidates must be born between 2nd July 1994 and 1st July 1999.For Indian Military Academy and Officers’ Training Academy, a candidate with a Degree of a recognised University or equivalent is eligible. For Indian Naval Academy, a candidate with a Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/ Institution can apply and a candidate applying for Air Force Academy should have a Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.For any enquiries about the exam, candidates can contact 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. Visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in for updates on the same.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.