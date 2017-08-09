UPSC 2017-18: Engineering Service Exam Reserved For UPSC RT

2017-18: Reserved For RT

The (UPSC) as per tentative schedule will be taking the (ESE) 2017-18 as Reserved for Recruitment Test on January 21, 2018 (Sunday) after the regular prelim exam on January 7, 2018 (Sunday). The exam happens at three levels; Prelims, Main and Interview. The is conducted by the Commission to recruit engineering graduates at various public sector departments such as Central Water Engineering, Indian Railways, Telecommunication, Power etc. The recruitment is done for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.





Particular Dates Notification of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination by UPSC 27 September, 2017 Last Date for Receipt of Application 23 October, 2017 Commencement of Prelims (Reserved For RT) 21 January, 2018 (Sunday) Commencement of Main Exam 01 July, 2018 (Sunday)

Subject (Prelims) Duration Marks Paper-1(General studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2hours 200 Paper-2. Specific engineering subject chosen by the candidate- Civil Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Electronic and Tele-Communication/ Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

3 hours 300 Total 500

Subjects (Main) Marks Duration of exam Paper-1- – The subject selected by the candidate from any one of the Branch-Civil Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronic and Tele-Communication/ Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

300 3 hours Paper-2 –The second paper of the subject selected by the candidate from any one of the given branch – Civil Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Electronic and Tele-Communication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

300 3 hours Total 600

The Applicant must be a citizen of Indian origin. However, applicants from Nepal, Bhutan and refugees of Tibet who have migrated to India before 1st January 1962, can also apply for the exam.

Age: Applicant must not be less than 21 years of age and should not be more than 30 years of age. He or she must be born between January 2 1987 and January 1, 1996. Age relaxation is given to the special category students:

Category Age of relaxation SC/ST 5 years. OBC 3 years. J & K candidates 5 years. Defence service Personnel 3 years. Ex-servicemen including commissioned officers 5 years.

Applicants are also given age relaxation if they are employed under any government office or state government in the public sector undertakings.

qualification: The Applicant should have a B.E/ B.Tech. Also if he or she has any diploma/degree from any foreign University/ Institution/College recognized by the Government of India, they become eligible.

The Applicant if has passed as the membership of the following institutions: Electronics and Telecommunication of India, Aeronautical Society of India and Electronics and Radio Engineers.

Applicants appearing in their final year examination can also apply.

Applicants can visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in. The Form link will be generated after the release of official notification from the Commission. One has to open it and carefully start filling the details.

The Form will have two sections. The Applicant will fill up the details in the first and in the second half, payment process. He or she must read the instructions carefully and make no mistakes while filling the form.

If the Applicant is already working in Government sector, either as permanent or as temporary employee, he or she needs to take permission from their senior. When approved, the Applicant can directly apply online.

No Applicants are required to send any hard copies of their form to the Commission as everything is done online. However, they must keep the printout of their form after its submission.

fee for General Category, OBC and Male candidates is Rs. 200. Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/PH) and Women are exempted from paying the fee. The fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore / State Bank of Patiala / State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/ Master Credit/ Debit Card.

: The exam patter for Preliminary exam includes Paper I and Paper II for a total of 500 marks whereas that of Main includes Paper I and Paper II for a total of 600 marks.Eligible Candidates are required to apply Online through Online Portal.The Admit card will be released on the website of the commission before the exam. Keep in mind the Commission will not send any hard copy of the Admit card at the address of the Applicant. The Applicant can download it by entering their Registration ID from the website and should product it at the centre of the exam, as it is mandatory. The Commission announces the final merit list of the Applicants based on their performance Prelims, Main exam and the Interview. The Applicants can check their result on the official website by providing their roll number and name written on their Admit card or on their e-admission ticket.For any enquiries about the exam, candidates can contact 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. Visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in for updates on the same.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.