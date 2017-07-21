UPSC 2017: CAPF (ACs) Exam Admit Card, Interview And Selection

The will be conducting the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2017 all over India on 23rd July 2017 (Sunday). The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Cards for the Examination for the convenience of the admitted candidates. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Card for the Examination and take a printout before July 23, 2017 (Saturday). The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing in the Examination. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Aadhar card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking. Also those who have already applied can see the reasons/grounds for rejecting of application in respect of rejected candidates are also uploaded on its official website (http://www. gov.in).



The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. In the past, cases have been noticed where some candidates have faced difficulty in accessing the server on the last day on account of server overload. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately to enable the Commission to take a decision in the matter. Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen to the Examination hall for objective type paper.



Exam Pattern & Selection:

The written examination to be conducted by the will be held on 23rd July, 2017 and will have two papers; Paper I held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. The Paper I includes General Ability and Intelligence - 250 Marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi. The Paper II will have General Studies, Essay and Comprehension - 200 Marks In this paper candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precise Writing, Comprehension Components and other communications/ language skills will be English only.



Physical Tests and Medical Standards Tests:

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Those candidates who meet the 8 prescribed Physical Standards will be put through the Physical Efficiency Tests as indicated below:



Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) (For Males/ Females):

(a) 100 Meters race In 16 seconds/In 18 seconds

(b) 800 Meters race In 3 minutes 45 seconds/In 4 minutes 45 seconds

(c) Long Jump 3.5 Meters 3.0 meters (3 chances)/ (3 chances)

(d) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.) 4.5 Meters.



Interview/Personality Test: Candidates, who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for Interview/Personality Test to be conducted by Candidates who are declared medically unfit but allowed to appear before the “Review Medical Board” on their appeal by the Appellate Authority will be called for Interview/Personality Tests provisionally. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 150 Marks. Candidates who are short-listed for Interview/Personality Test, including those shortlisted for Interview/Personality Test provisionally will be issued a Detailed Application Form (DAF) in which among other things, they will be required to indicate their preference of Forces.



Final Selection: The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the Candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.



About UPSC:

Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.

