UPSC-2017: IFS Main Exam And Application Details

The (UPSC) had conducted the 2017 Indian Forest Service prelims on June 18 (Sunday) and declared the results of the same at upsc.gov.in on July 27 (Thursday). The candidates who have qualified for the Main exam will appear for the same on December 3, 2017. For this, they will have to fill out the Detail Application Form (DAF-IFoS) and pay the fee online The DAF will be released on the Commission website from September 7 to 20, 2017 till 6 pm. Note that the qualified applicants will have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form. Candidates should submit their DAF ONLINE within the above said closing date. If they fail do to so, their candidature will be cancelled and they will not be issued E-Admit Card. The qualified candidates are advised to refer to the Rules of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017, published in the gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change dated 22-02-2017, which is also available on the website of the Commission.



The UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Service) Exam is annually conducted in two major phases i.e. Civil Services Examination (Preliminary) and Indian Forest Service Examination (Main). For appearing in Indian Forest Service Examination UPSC IFS 2017(Main) it is essential to qualify the Civil Services Examination (Preliminary).



The cut-off marks and the answer keys of screening test held in the preliminary exam 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission website after the declaration of final result of the Indian Forest Services Examination, 2017.



Main Exam Pattern: The Main exam for Indian Forest Service consists of six papers namely General English, General Knowledge and the rest Optional Subjects. All papers are required to be answered in English only.



Paper I General English (300 Marks) Paper II General Knowledge (300 Marks) Papers III, IV, V and VI Optional Subjects (Optional Subjects: Zoology, Statistics, Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics, Geology, Forestry, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Botany, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Agriculture)

All candidates are advised to log on to the official website and go through the detailed application process before filing in the DAF form.

Before filing the form, candidates should have the scanned copies of documents such as Home State Declaration, age certificate, educational qualification certificates, SC/ST/OBC/PH certificate (if applicable), age concession certificate (if applicable), and the like. (Refer to the official notification regarding the documents). Keep in mind that documents related to horoscopes, birth extracts from Municipal Corporation, Service Records and the like will not be entertained.

If you want to pay the fee by cash, you have to take the printout of the pay-in-slip and submit the fee at the nearest SBI branch with the help of the pay-in slip.

Application fee for General Category and Male candidates is Rs. 200. Reserved category candidates and Women are exempted from paying the fee. The fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore / State Bank of Patiala / State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/ Master Credit/ Debit Card.

Eligible Candidates are required to apply online through UPSC Online Portal only whenever it is officially updated here: https://upsconline.nic.in/ For any enquiries about the exam, candidates can contact 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. Visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in for updates on the same.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.