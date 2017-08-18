UPSC-2017 Invites Applications for Assistant Director (Chemistry)

The is inviting applications for the post of (Chemistry) at Department of Agriculture and Cooperation & Farmers Welfare managed by Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is one reserved for the OBC candidates only. The qualified candidates would be offered the salary 15600-39100/- plus Grade Pay 5400/-(Pay Band 3). The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 38 years for Other Backward Classes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. The age criterion is relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification:



M.Sc. in Agricultural Chemistry or M.Sc. in Chemistry with specialization either in Organic Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a recognised University / Institution.

Doctorate Degree in Agricultural Chemistry or Doctorate Degree in Chemistry (with Research work or Pesticides related subjects) from a recognized University would be preferred.

Analysis of pesticides and residues by latest physic-chemical methods, training, research and development work on modern instrumental methods.

Determination of pesticides contamination in environment.

National surveys on- (i) residue analysis to determine extent of contamination of food commodities and assist establishment of tolerance limits (ii) Quality content of pesticides formulations as per ISI specifications.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘ (Chemistry)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Three years’ practical experience of work relating to analysis of Pesticides using modern sophisticated analytical instruments such as Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, High performance liquid chromatography, Gas Liquid Chromatography, etc. in a Central Government or State Government Department or Public Sector Undertaking / Agricultural University or in an Autonomous / Statutory or Semi-Government Organization or in any recognized Research Institutions or Councils.Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.