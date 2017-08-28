UPSC-2017 Invites Applications for Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology)

-
The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for the post Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology) to be hired by the concerned department under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is three; for Unreserved Category (2) and OBC (1) only. The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as per PB-3 i.e. Rs.15, 600-39,100 with Grade Pay Rs.6, 600/- plus N.P.A as admissible. The post carries probation of one year.
Eligibility Parameters:
Age: Not exceeding 40 years on the normal closing date. Not exceeding 43 years for OBC candidates on the normal closing date, in respect of posts reserved for them. (Relaxable for Govt. servants by 5 years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central Govt.)
Educational Qualification:
- A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).
- Post- Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or Super-speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI i.e. Master of Surgery (Ophthalmology) or Doctor of Medicine (Ophthalmology).
Roles and Responsibilities: The Professor shall have:
- To impart theoretical and practical instructions to under-graduate/post-graduate medical students
- To conduct and guide research work in the specialty
- To render patient care in the specialty
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the authorities from time to time
- Visit the official online portal of UPSC here.
- Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)
- Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.
- Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.
- Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.
- Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)
Documents for Interview:
Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.
About UPSC:
Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.