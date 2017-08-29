UPSC-2017 Invites Applications for Driller In charge

-
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Driller In charge to be hired by Central Ground Water Board under Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is five reserved for UR (1), OBC (2), SC (1) and ST (1). The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as Level-08 in the pay matrix (Rs. 9300-34800 plus 4800/- GP pre-revised scale). The post carries probation of two year.
Eligibility Parameters:
Age: Not exceeding30 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 35 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates and not exceeding 33 years Other Backward classes candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant upto Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.
Educational Qualification:
- Degree in Drilling / Mining /Mechanical / Civil/ Electrical Engineering / Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government
- One year experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs
- Diploma in Drilling / Mining / Mechanical/ Civil/ Electrical/ Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government
- Five years’ experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs. Experience: Two years working experience in operation or maintenance and repairs of different type of Drilling Rigs for Tube Wells from a Central /State Government/Public Sector Undertaking or a reputed drilling agency recognized/ registered with the Central/ State Government/Public Sector Undertaking.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Overall In charge of rig unit.
- Organizing/supervising transportation of rig and equipment, drilling development and testing of tube wells and allied activities.
- Managing operation, maintenance and upkeep of rig, equipment and vehicles.
- Timely submission of periodical reports and maintenance of store accounts, log books history sheets of equipment.
- Visit the official online portal of UPSC here.
- Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)
- Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.
- Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Driller In charge’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.
- Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.
- Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)
Documents for Interview:
Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.
About UPSC:
Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.