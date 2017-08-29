UPSC-2017 Invites Applications for Driller In charge

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Driller In charge to be hired by Central Ground Water Board under Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is five reserved for UR (1), OBC (2), SC (1) and ST (1). The qualified candidates would be offered the salary as Level-08 in the pay matrix (Rs. 9300-34800 plus 4800/- GP pre-revised scale). The post carries probation of two year.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding30 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 35 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates and not exceeding 33 years Other Backward classes candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant upto Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification:



Degree in Drilling / Mining /Mechanical / Civil/ Electrical Engineering / Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government

One year experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs

Diploma in Drilling / Mining / Mechanical/ Civil/ Electrical/ Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government

Five years’ experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs. Experience: Two years working experience in operation or maintenance and repairs of different type of Drilling Rigs for Tube Wells from a Central /State Government/Public Sector Undertaking or a reputed drilling agency recognized/ registered with the Central/ State Government/Public Sector Undertaking.

Overall In charge of rig unit.

Organizing/supervising transportation of rig and equipment, drilling development and testing of tube wells and allied activities.

Managing operation, maintenance and upkeep of rig, equipment and vehicles.

Timely submission of periodical reports and maintenance of store accounts, log books history sheets of equipment.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Driller In charge’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

'OR'Experience: One year experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs for Degree holders and five years' experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs for Diploma holders.Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the as and when demanded by the Commission.