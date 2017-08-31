UPSC-2017 Invites Applications For Economic Officer

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of to be hired by Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices for Department of Agriculture and Cooperation & Farmers Welfare under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till September 9, 2017 (Saturday). The number of vacancy is one reserved for UR (0), OBC (0), SC (1) and ST (0). The qualified candidate would be offered the salary as PB-II Rs. (9300-34800/- plus Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- (Level-7). The post carries probation of two years.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 35 years. Relax able for Government servant’s upto five years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government.



Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics or a Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics or Statistics or Commerce with Economics as a subject or Agriculture Economics from a recognized university or Institute.



Experience: Two years’ experience of collection, compilation, analysis of socio-economics data including research studies and investigation / interpretation of research data in Central Government / State Government / Union Territories / Public Sector undertaking / autonomous / Statutory bodies or recognized research institutions.



Roles and Responsibilities:



To assist the Assistant Directors/Joint Director/Directors by collections.

To conduct compilation, analysis and scrutiny of Statistical data and preparation of draft reports of various commodities of the Commission.

Visit the official online portal of UPSC here.

Search for the New and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Economic Officer’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

The Head Quarter is in New Delhi but the post carries All India Service liability.Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.