UPSC-2017 Invites Applications For Junior Interpreter (Chinese)

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of to be hired by Ministry of External Affairs. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till September 9, 2017 (Saturday). The number of vacancy is one reserved for UR (0), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (1). The qualified candidate would be offered the salary as per 7th CPC Level 10 in the Pay Matrix Total Emoluments Rs. 56,100 (pre-revised-Pay Band-3, Rs. 15600-39100 plus Grade Pay Rs.5400). The post carries probation of one year and is based in New Delhi and abroad.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 40 years as on normal closing date for the post reserved for ST category. , Relaxable for Government Servants up to 5 years in accordance with the instructions or ordered issued by the Central Government.

Educational Qualification:



Master Degree in the Chinese language with English as a compulsory/Elective subject at degree level from a recognized university or equivalent.

A degree in the Chinese language with English as a compulsory/elective subject from a recognized or equivalent

2 years’ experience as a Translator/Interpreter in the Chinese language to English/Hindi and vice/versa in teaching the foreign language concerned.

Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory/Elective subject from a recognized university or equivalent and a diploma equivalent to interpreter ship standard in the Chinese language from a recognized university and equivalent.

3 years’ experience as a Translator /Interpreter in the Chinese language to English/Hindi and Vice-Versa or in teaching the Chinese language.

Interpretation from English/Hindi to Chinese and vice versa..

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Economic Officer’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

ORORQualifications are relaxable at discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, in case of candidates otherwise well qualified. The qualifications(s) regarding experience is/are relax able at the description of in the case of candidates belonging to Schedule Tribes if at any stage of selection the is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from these communities possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them.Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.