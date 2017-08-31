UPSC-2017 Invites Applications For Junior Interpreter (Chinese)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Junior Interpreter (Chinese) to be hired by Ministry of External Affairs. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till September 9, 2017 (Saturday). The number of vacancy is one reserved for UR (0), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (1). The qualified candidate would be offered the salary as per 7th CPC Level 10 in the Pay Matrix Total Emoluments Rs. 56,100 (pre-revised-Pay Band-3, Rs. 15600-39100 plus Grade Pay Rs.5400). The post carries probation of one year and is based in New Delhi and abroad.
Eligibility Parameters:
Age: Not exceeding 40 years as on normal closing date for the post reserved for ST category. , Relaxable for Government Servants up to 5 years in accordance with the instructions or ordered issued by the Central Government.
Educational Qualification:
- Master Degree in the Chinese language with English as a compulsory/Elective subject at degree level from a recognized university or equivalent.
- A degree in the Chinese language with English as a compulsory/elective subject from a recognized or equivalent
- 2 years’ experience as a Translator/Interpreter in the Chinese language to English/Hindi and vice/versa in teaching the foreign language concerned.
- Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory/Elective subject from a recognized university or equivalent and a diploma equivalent to interpreter ship standard in the Chinese language from a recognized university and equivalent.
- 3 years’ experience as a Translator /Interpreter in the Chinese language to English/Hindi and Vice-Versa or in teaching the Chinese language.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Interpretation from English/Hindi to Chinese and vice versa..
- Visit the official online portal of UPSC here.
- Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)
- Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.
- Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Economic Officer’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.
- Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.
- Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)
Documents for Interview:
Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.
About UPSC:
Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.