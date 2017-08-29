UPSC-2017 Invites Applications for Lecturer (Mechanical)

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Lecturer (Electrical) to be hired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Pahargaon, Port Blair under Andaman and Nicobar Island Administration. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 31, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is one reserved for UR (1), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidates would be offered the salary of Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) plus Rs. 5,400 (AGP) (Total emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs 56100 /-p.m. approximately). The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.

Educational Qualification: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical Engineering/Production Technology.



Note: If the candidate has a Master’s Degree in Engineering/Technology, First Class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level. If a class /division are not awarded, minimum of 60% marks in aggregate shall be considered equivalent to first class division. If a grade point system is adopted, the CGPA will be converted into equivalent marks as below-





Grade Point Equivalent Percentage 6.25 55% 6.75 60% 7.25 65% 7.75 70% 8.25 75%

Teaching the subjects of the Diploma Courses including lectures and tutorials.

Planning and implementation of instruction in laboratory.

Conducing Students assessment and evaluation.

Developing resource material.

Assisting and extension services to the industry and community.

Assisting in continuing activities.

Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Undertaking Students Counseling.

Performing any other assignment/duties assigned by Superiors.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘ Lecturer (Mechanical)’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.