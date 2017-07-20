UPSC 2017: NDA Exam I Results Announced @upsc.gov.in

The (UPSC) finally announced the results for (NDA) and (NA) written examination 2017 on July 18 (Tuesday). Candidates can check their results on the Commission’s official site gov.in. The exams were conducted on April 23 (Sunday) at 41 test centers across the country. Every year thousands of candidates take the NDA exam for selection in Naval Force, Air Force and Army of India. The (UPSC) organizes the exam at two levels; Written Test and Interview taken by the Service Selection Board (SSB). The candidates who appeared for the exams will have their results with their Roll numbers meaning if your Roll Number is there on the list, you have made it to further rounds. The had conducted the 2017 NDA 1 exam in order to meet the requirements of 390 vacancies in National Defence Academy and (NA).



How to check your results:



Click this direct link (Direct link here).

The list features the Roll Numbers of the candidates who have qualified for Interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Paper 1 Mathematics (2 hrs 30 mins) 300 Marks Paper 2 General Ability (2 hrs 30 mins) 600 Marks

Total 900 Marks

The qualified candidates are now required to register online on the Indian Army Recruiting website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of Service Selection Boards (SSBs) interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to their respective SSBs. during the SSB interview. In case of any query/Login problem, e-mail is forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in. (Source: UPSC)Commencing from 2nd January, 2018, the SSBs will take personality and intelligence interview which includes two phases. Phase 1 has Officer Intelligence Rating tests and Picture Perception and Description. Phase 2 has Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and Conference. These tests will be conducted at different SSB centres for five days. The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final results i.e. after concluding SSB Interviews and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty days.Just like any other competitive exam, the NDA exam has a fixed pattern. All the questions are objective types with negative markings.Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Part B of Paper 2 (GA) are set in English and Hindi. The Mathematics Paper covers topics like Trigonometry, Algebra, Differential Calculus, Vector Algebra, Matrices, Determinants, Integral Calculus, Statistics and Probability. General Ability Paper includes English and General Knowledge.The registrations for NDA Exams have been concluded. The Admit Card for NDA exam II will be released one or two weeks before the exam dated September 10 (Sunday). The Admit Card which is to be produced at an Exam centre will be released on the UPSC’s official website. The Commission will announce the results of NDA Exam 2 one in the month of. The final selection will be same as in NDA Exam 1. The Service Selection Board (SSB) will take personality and intelligence interview which includes two phases. Phase 1 has Officer Intelligence Rating tests and Picture Perception and Description. Phase 2 has Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and Conference. These tests will be conducted at different SSB centres for five days.The NDA exam is one of the most challenging competitive exams in the world. However, one can crack it if preparations are planned well. In this case, previous papers help a lot in making the picture clearer. You can get previous papers here