UPSC-2017: NDA Exam II to commence On September 10. Details here

The will be conducting the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2017 at different venues located at 41 Centres throughout the country on 10th September 2017 (Sunday). The e-Admit Cards for the candidates have been uploaded on the Commission's website http://www.upsc.gov.in. (Direct link to download here) Candidates are required to bring this e-Admit Card in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. e-Admit Card may be preserved till the declaration of written result as its production before Service Selection Boards is necessary. In case the photograph is not printed or is not visible on the e- Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card (Students I Card issued by School/College), Voter I Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport etc. and printout of e-Admit Card to the Venue to secure admission in the Examination. Letters of rejection to the candidates stating reason(s) for rejection have already been sent through e-mail provided by the candidates.



Candidates are advised to check their e?mail in case they have sent any representation. The candidates are also advised to take a printout of (i) The e?Admit Card and (ii) Important instructions to the candidates (which must be read carefully well in advance). In the past, cases have been noticed where some candidates have faced difficulty in accessing the server at the last minute on account of server overload. To avoid the last minute rush candidates are advised to download their e?Admit Card early. Keep in mind that No duplicate e?admit cards will be issued in any circumstances after commencement of Examination i.e. after September 10.



The Admit Cards for for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) II Examination 2017 are available for download as officially declared by the (UPSC) on its official website - gov.in.



How to Download Admit Card: Visit the official website of the Commission ( gov.in) and on the right side, search for the “e-admit card National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (2) 2017” under What’s New section. Click on the link and follow the instructions. (Direct Download link here)



The NDA exams are conducted twice in a year. The NDA exam 1 was conducted on April 23, 2017 Sunday. The NDA 2 will be conducted on September 10, 2017 Sunday. Every year thousands of candidates take the NDA exam for selection in Naval Force, Air Force and Army of India. The organizes the exam at two levels; Written Test and Interview by Service Selection Board (SSB).



Exam Paper Pattern:

Just like any other competitive exam, the NDA exam has a fixed pattern. All the questions are objective types with negative markings.



Paper 1 Mathematics (2 hrs. 30 mins) 300 Marks Paper 2 General Ability (2 hrs. 30 mins) 600 Marks

Total 900 Marks

Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Part B of Paper 2 (GA) will be set in English and Hindi. The Mathematics Paper covers topics like Trigonometry, Algebra, Differential Calculus, Vector Algebra, Matrices, Determinants, Integral Calculus, Statistics and Probability. General Ability Paper includes English and General Knowledge. Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet). Candidates must use black ball pen only Pens with any other colour are prohibited. Keep in mind that one must not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.The Service Selection Board (SSB) will take personality and intelligence interview which includes two phases. Phase 1 has Officer Intelligence Rating tests and Picture Perception and Description. Phase 2 has Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and Conference. These tests will be conducted at different SSB centres for five days.The NDA exam is one of the most challenging competitive exams in the world. However, one can crack it if preparations are planned well. In this case, previous papers help a lot in making the picture clearer. You can get previous papers of your exam here Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.