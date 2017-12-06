UPSC 2018: CDSE (I) Online Registration Ends Today. Apply Now

Online registration for 2017-18 ends today at 6 PM. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already stated that there is a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.



Aspiring candidates must be careful while filling out the Form which has two sections; Part one and Part two. The Online Applications can be filled up to 4th December, 2017 till 6:00 PM.



The Commission is set to take the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam I on February 4, 2018 (Sunday). The CDS Exam is conducted twice a year by the Commission to select qualified officers for Army, Navy and Air Force. Irrespective of gender, anyone can apply for the exam. The submission of forms began from 8th November 2017 (Wednesday) 2017, and will end on 4th December as mentioned earlier. Candidates should note down these dates.



How to Apply: Eligible Candidates are required to apply Online through UPSC Online Portal.



Applicants can visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in (Or Direct link here)

The Application Form link will be generated after the release of official notification from the Commission. One has to open it and carefully start filling the details.

The Form will have two sections. The Applicant will fill up the details in the first and in the second half, payment process.

Application fee for General Category and Male candidates is Rs. 200. Reserved category candidates and Women are exempted from paying the fee. The fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore / State Bank of Patiala / State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/ Master Credit/ Debit Card.

For any enquiries about the exam, candidates can contact 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. Visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in for updates on the same.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's Union Public Service Commission after the independence.