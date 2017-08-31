UPSC Announces SO/Steno (C & D) Exam 2017 Dates

The (UPSC) has released the tentative dates for the 2017 SO/Steno (C & D Grade) Exam. The exam would be conducted from September 11, 2017 to September 14, 2017. The duties and responsibilities of a stenographer include Speech Writing, Press Conference Briefings, Assisting the Minister or Officer and Helping in Public Relations.



Candidates applying for SO /Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LTD. DEPTTL Competitive Exam must be working in certain categories of the departmental candidates, working as Grade II or grade C stenographers and assistants or Cypher Assistants can quickly apply.



General Exam Pattern: The exam will of two hours duration carrying 200 marks. There will be 50 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning carrying 50 marks, 50 questions on General Awareness carrying 50 marks and 100 questions on English Language and Comprehension carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.



Subject Max. Marks Duration General Studies & General Knowledge of Constitution of India and Machinery of Government, Practice and Procedures in Parliament and Knowledge of RTI Act, 2005. 150 2 Hours Procedure and Practice in the Govt. of India Secretariat and attached offices and General Financial and Service Rules duly taking into account the requirement of relevant categories of services. 150 2 Hours Noting and Drafting, Precise writing 200 3 Hours Evaluation of record of Service 100

Total Marks 600



Click on the link on the top navigation bar of the home page.

Click on the link for the region from which you have applied.

Once clicked you will be redirected to the regional website of from where you can download your

Provide the required details and your will be displayed on the screen.

Print it out and carry it along to the exam centre.

e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates to this examination have been uploaded on the website (www.ssc.gov.in) three weeks before the date of commencement of this examination and can be downloaded by the eligible candidates. For the admit card: Keep in mind no paper admit card will be issued by the Commission. Candidates shall not be admitted to the examination unless he/she holds a downloaded e-Admit Card. Only those candidates whose printed copy of online application is forwarded by their Head of Department/Office will be considered for admission to this Examination. They should further note that the Commission will in no case be responsible for non-receipt of their application or any delay in receipt thereof on any account whatsoever. No application, received after the prescribed last date for receipt of printed copy of the application in the Commission through proper channel, will be entertained under any circumstances and all the late applications will be summarily rejected. They should, therefore, ensure that after verifying the relevant entries and completing the endorsement at the end of the application form, their applications are forwarded by their Department or Head of Office, so as to reach the Commission's Office on or before the prescribed last date. Selection of the candidates will be based on basis of their performance in written Examination followed by Personal Interview for SO/Steno Exam. No TA/DA will be given to the aspirants for appearing in test or interview.