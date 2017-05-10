UPSC combined medical service exam 2017 announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently issued an official notification to announce Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 on its official website, gov.in. Interested candidates can apply latest by May 19, 2017.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form on the website www.upsconline.nic.in. They should supply all the required details while filling up the online form. Mandatory fields are marked with asterisk sign. Candidates can’t make changes in the online application once it is submitted.

Vacancy details



Post Vacancies Assistant divisional medical officer in the railway 450 Assistant medical officer in Indian ordnance factories health services 26 Junior scale posts in central health services 216 General duty medical officer in New Delhi municipal council 2 General duty medical Gr-II in East Delhi municipal corporation, North Delhi municipal corporation and South Delhi municipal corporation 16 Total 710

Dates to remember Date of notification April 26, 2017 Date of commencement of examination August 13, 2017 Duration of examination One day Last date for receipt of applications May 19, 2017 by 6:00 PM Date of upload April 26, 2017

Eligibility criteria

For admission to the examination, candidate interested should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Candidate who has or is yet to appear for the final examination may also apply. If shortlisted, the admission would be deemed to be provisional. The candidates have to produce proof of having passed the written and practical part of the final MBBS by a stipulated date.

A candidate who has yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship is educationally eligible for admission to the examination, but on selection he/she will be appointed only after he/she has completed the compulsory rotating internship.

The results along with the detailed application will be required to be submitted to the Commission by the candidates shortlisted based on computer-based examination.

Age limit

Candidates keen on examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2017. The candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1985. The upper age limit relaxation is as per government rule.

Application process

Online application form is available in English and in Hindi language, but it can only be filled in English language.

The filling of online application contains two parts. In part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, candidate will be prompted to check the details and make correction, if any, in the application. Part-II registration consists of following stages: filling up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination center, uploading of photograph and signature and agreeing to declaration.

Candidates, excepting female/SC/ST/PH candidates who are exempted from payment of fee, are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore/State Bank of Patiala/State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/Master Credit/Debit Card.

Part I and part II registration from 12:00 PM of April 26, 2017 to 06:00 PM of May 19, 2017 will be treated as valid

Step-by-step guide to apply online:

Visit the official website gov.in Check out the details about eligibility and other instructions Click on the link on the main page to Apply Online Follow the instructions and fill in the details as required for both parts of the registration process Press I agree button only after completely verifying the details Note down the registration number generated and take a print out Upload photograph and signature scans Select examination center Pay application fee online through SBI net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card. If payment of fee is by cash, take printout of challan generated online after completion of registration, and deposit fee after 24 hours of generation of challan at nearest SBI branch Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference

On successful completion of complete application, an auto-generated email will be sent to the registered email-id. The eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Pay by cash mode option will be deactivated at 11:59 PM of May 18, 2017 i.e. one day before the closing date. However, applicants who have generated the pay-in-slip before it is de-activated may pay at the counter of SBI branch during banking hours on the closing date.

Selection process

The selection process will be in two parts. There will be a computer-based examination for 500 marks followed by a personality test for 100 marks.

The computer-based exam will also have two papers — the first will contain questions on general ability, general medicine and pediatrics, while the second part will have questions on surgery, gynecology and obstetrics and preventive and social medicine. A demo module for Computer based mode of this examination will be available on website www. gov.in at the time of the launching of e-admit card.

There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked in the objective type question papers.

Scheme of examination

Part I – Computer-based examination (500 marks)

Computer-based examination is divided in two papers, each for a maximum 250 marks and of two hours duration.

Paper I - (Code no 1)



Subject Total questions General ability 30 General medicine 70 Pediatrics 20 Total 120

Compensatory time of twenty minutes per hour shall be permitted for the candidates with locomotors disability and cerebral palsy where dominant (writing) extremity is affected to the extent of slowing the performance of function (minimum of 40% impairment).

Syllabus for paper-I

General ability:

Indian society, heritage & culture, polity, economy, human development indices and the development programmes Natural resources, their distribution, exploitation, conservation and related issues Basic concepts of ecology and environment and their impact on health and economy Impact of changing demographic trends on health, environment and society Indian agriculture, industry, trade, transportation and service sectors Natural and man made disasters and their management Food adulteration, food processing, food distribution, food storage and their relevance to public health Recent trends in science and technology

General medicine (including cardiology, neurology, dermatology and psychiatry)

Cardiology Respiratory diseases Gastro-intestinal Genito-urinary Neurology Hematology Endocrinology Metabolic disorders Infections/communicable diseases: virus, rickets, bacterial, spirochetal, protozoan, metazoan and fungus Nutrition/Growth Diseases of the skin (Dermatology) Musculoskeletal system Psychiatry General

Pediatrics

Paper II (Code no 2)



Subject Total questions Surgery 40 Gynecology and obstetrics 40 Preventive & social medicine 40 Total 120

Syllabus of paper - II

Surgery including ENT, ophthalmology, traumatology and orthopedics



1.General Surgery

Wounds

Infections

Tumors

Lymphatic

Blood vessels

Cysts / sinuses

Head and neck

Breast

Alimentary tract: Esophagus, stomach, intestines, anus and developmental

Liver, Bile, Pancreas

Spleen

Peritoneum

Abdominal wall

Abdominal injuries

2. Urological Surgery

3. Neuro Surgery

4. Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T.

5. Thoracic surgery

6. Orthopedic surgery

7. Ophthalmology

8. Anesthesiology

9. Traumatology

Gynecology & obstetrics

Obstetrics: Ante-natal conditions, intra-natal conditions, post-natal conditions and management of normal labors or complicated labor Gynecology: Applied anatomy, applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization, infections in genital tract, neoplasma in the genital tract, and displacement of the uterus Family planning: Conventional contraceptives, UD and oral pills, operative procedure, sterilization and organization of programmes in the urban and rural surroundings, medical termination of pregnancy Preventive social and community medicine: Social and community medicine, concept of health, disease and preventive medicine, health administration and planning, general epidemiology, demography and health statistics, communicable diseases, environmental health, nutrition and health, non-communicable diseases, occupational health, genetics and health, international health, medical sociology and health education, maternal and child health, and national programmes

The computer-based examination in both the papers will be objective (multiple choice answers) type. The question papers (test booklets) will be set in English only.

Candidates must mark the papers themselves. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to mark answers for them. The Commission have discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or both the papers of the examination.

Part II - Personality test (100 marks)

Candidates who qualify on the results of the computer-based examination will be called for interview / personality test to be conducted by the The interview / personality test will carry 100 marks.

The interview for personality test will be intended to serve as a supplement to the computer-based examination for testing the general knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate's intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgment and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership.