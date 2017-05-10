UPSC combined medical service exam 2017 announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently issued an official notification to announce Combined Medical Services Exam 2017 on its official website, upsc.
gov.in. Interested candidates can apply latest by May 19, 2017.
Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form on the website www.upsconline.nic.in. They should supply all the required details while filling up the online form. Mandatory fields are marked with asterisk sign. Candidates can’t make changes in the online application once it is submitted.
Vacancy details
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Assistant divisional medical officer in the railway
|
450
|
Assistant medical officer in Indian ordnance factories health services
|
26
|
Junior scale posts in central health services
|
216
|
General duty medical officer in New Delhi municipal council
|
2
|
General duty medical Gr-II in East Delhi municipal corporation, North Delhi municipal corporation and South Delhi municipal corporation
|
16
|
Total
|
710
Dates to remember
|
Date of notification
|
April 26, 2017
|
Date of commencement of examination
|
August 13, 2017
|
Duration of examination
|
One day
|
Last date for receipt of applications
|
May 19, 2017 by 6:00 PM
|
Date of upload
|
April 26, 2017
Eligibility criteria
For admission to the examination, candidate interested should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Candidate who has or is yet to appear for the final examination may also apply. If shortlisted, the admission would be deemed to be provisional. The candidates have to produce proof of having passed the written and practical part of the final MBBS by a stipulated date.
A candidate who has yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship is educationally eligible for admission to the examination, but on selection he/she will be appointed only after he/she has completed the compulsory rotating internship.
The results along with the detailed application will be required to be submitted to the Commission by the candidates shortlisted based on computer-based examination.
Age limit
Candidates keen on examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2017. The candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1985. The upper age limit relaxation is as per government rule.
Application process
Online application form is available in English and in Hindi language, but it can only be filled in English language.
The filling of online application contains two parts. In part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, candidate will be prompted to check the details and make correction, if any, in the application. Part-II registration consists of following stages: filling up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination center, uploading of photograph and signature and agreeing to declaration.
Candidates, excepting female/SC/ST/PH candidates who are exempted from payment of fee, are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of SBI, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur/State Bank of Hyderabad/State Bank of Mysore/State Bank of Patiala/State Bank of Travancore or by using Visa/Master Credit/Debit Card.
Part I and part II registration from 12:00 PM of April 26, 2017 to 06:00 PM of May 19, 2017 will be treated as valid
Step-by-step guide to apply online:
-
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
-
Check out the details about eligibility and other instructions
-
Click on the link on the main page to Apply Online
-
Follow the instructions and fill in the details as required for both parts of the registration process
-
Press I agree button only after completely verifying the details
-
Note down the registration number generated and take a print out
-
Upload photograph and signature scans
-
Select examination center
-
Pay application fee online through SBI net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card.
-
If payment of fee is by cash, take printout of challan generated online after completion of registration, and deposit fee after 24 hours of generation of challan at nearest SBI branch
-
Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference
On successful completion of complete application, an auto-generated email will be sent to the registered email-id. The eligible candidates will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.
Pay by cash mode option will be deactivated at 11:59 PM of May 18, 2017 i.e. one day before the closing date. However, applicants who have generated the pay-in-slip before it is de-activated may pay at the counter of SBI branch during banking hours on the closing date.
Selection process
The selection process will be in two parts. There will be a computer-based examination for 500 marks followed by a personality test for 100 marks.
The computer-based exam will also have two papers — the first will contain questions on general ability, general medicine and pediatrics, while the second part will have questions on surgery, gynecology and obstetrics and preventive and social medicine. A demo module for Computer based mode of this examination will be available on UPSC
website www.upsc.
gov.in at the time of the launching of e-admit card.
There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked in the objective type question papers.
Scheme of examination
Part I – Computer-based examination (500 marks)
Computer-based examination is divided in two papers, each for a maximum 250 marks and of two hours duration.
Paper I - (Code no 1)
|
Subject
|
Total questions
|
General ability
|
30
|
General medicine
|
70
|
Pediatrics
|
20
|
Total
|
120
Compensatory time of twenty minutes per hour shall be permitted for the candidates with locomotors disability and cerebral palsy where dominant (writing) extremity is affected to the extent of slowing the performance of function (minimum of 40% impairment).
Syllabus for paper-I
General ability:
-
Indian society, heritage & culture, polity, economy, human development indices and the development programmes
-
Natural resources, their distribution, exploitation, conservation and related issues
-
Basic concepts of ecology and environment and their impact on health and economy
-
Impact of changing demographic trends on health, environment and society
-
Indian agriculture, industry, trade, transportation and service sectors
-
Natural and man made disasters and their management
-
Food adulteration, food processing, food distribution, food storage and their relevance to public health
-
Recent trends in science and technology
General medicine (including cardiology, neurology, dermatology and psychiatry)
-
Cardiology
-
Respiratory diseases
-
Gastro-intestinal
-
Genito-urinary
-
Neurology
-
Hematology
-
Endocrinology
-
Metabolic disorders
-
Infections/communicable diseases: virus, rickets, bacterial, spirochetal, protozoan, metazoan and fungus
-
Nutrition/Growth
-
Diseases of the skin (Dermatology)
-
Musculoskeletal system
-
Psychiatry
-
General
Pediatrics
Paper II (Code no 2)
|
Subject
|
Total questions
|
Surgery
|
40
|
Gynecology and obstetrics
|
40
|
Preventive & social medicine
|
40
|
Total
|
120
Syllabus of paper - II
Surgery including ENT, ophthalmology, traumatology and orthopedics
1.General Surgery
-
Wounds
-
Infections
-
Tumors
-
Lymphatic
-
Blood vessels
-
Cysts / sinuses
-
Head and neck
-
Breast
-
Alimentary tract: Esophagus, stomach, intestines, anus and developmental
-
Liver, Bile, Pancreas
-
Spleen
-
Peritoneum
-
Abdominal wall
-
Abdominal injuries
2. Urological Surgery
3. Neuro Surgery
4. Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T.
5. Thoracic surgery
6. Orthopedic surgery
7. Ophthalmology
8. Anesthesiology
9. Traumatology
Gynecology & obstetrics
-
Obstetrics: Ante-natal conditions, intra-natal conditions, post-natal conditions and management of normal labors or complicated labor
-
Gynecology: Applied anatomy, applied physiology of menstruation and fertilization, infections in genital tract, neoplasma in the genital tract, and displacement of the uterus
-
Family planning: Conventional contraceptives, UD and oral pills, operative procedure, sterilization and organization of programmes in the urban and rural surroundings, medical termination of pregnancy
-
Preventive social and community medicine: Social and community medicine, concept of health, disease and preventive medicine, health administration and planning, general epidemiology, demography and health statistics, communicable diseases, environmental health, nutrition and health, non-communicable diseases, occupational health, genetics and health, international health, medical sociology and health education, maternal and child health, and national programmes
The computer-based examination in both the papers will be objective (multiple choice answers) type. The question papers (test booklets) will be set in English only.
Candidates must mark the papers themselves. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to mark answers for them. The Commission have discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or both the papers of the examination.
Part II - Personality test (100 marks)
Candidates who qualify on the results of the computer-based examination will be called for interview / personality test to be conducted by the UPSC.
The interview / personality test will carry 100 marks.
The interview for personality test will be intended to serve as a supplement to the computer-based examination for testing the general knowledge and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study and also in the nature of a personality test to assess the candidate's intellectual curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgment and alertness of mind, ability for social cohesion, integrity of character, initiative and capability for leadership.