UPSC declares civil service Prelims (2017) Results: Check it here

The (UPSC) finally announced the result of the prestigious Civil Service prelims that was conducted on June 18, 2017 (Sunday). The Commission declared the results yesterday (July 27) on its official website. Now those who cleared the prelims will move on for the Main exam that will, as per the official notification, be conducted on October 28, 2017 (Saturday). The Main exam will require the candidates to fill in a detailed application form online and submit the same online. It is to be noted that the online application form will be available on the website of the Commission from August 17 to August 31, 2017 till 6pm. Candidates must note down these dates. The Civil Service exam happens annually for filling numerous vacancies in the Central government department. Roughly 980 vacancies are said to be filled through the exam this year.



How to Check Results:

– Visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in(Or direct link here)

– On the right search for What’s New Tab and click ‘Result: Civil Service Examination 2017’

– You will be redirected to an online PDF notification featuring the Roll Numbers of the candidates who cleared the exam.

– Download the same and take out a printout for future use.

In case of query on the result, you phone on these numbers 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on the working days only.



Examination Overview:

The Commission conducts the annual Civil Service exams for the Central Government at three levels: Preliminary, Main and Interview. The Candidates passing these exams secure the highly prestigious services such as Indian Foreign Service, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and the like.



Excellent Performers Last Year:

Last year, a total of 11, 35,943 candidates had applied for the exams (2016-17) out of which over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the same with 15,452 qualifying for the main written exam that happened in December 2016. Out of 15,452 candidates, 2,961 qualified for Personality Test. About 15,452 candidates qualified for the main written exam that was conducted in December 2016, out of which 2,961 qualified for the Personality Test. Nandini K R a graduate of BE in Civil Engineering from the MS Ramajah Institute of Technology, Bangalore had scored highest with Kannada Literature as her optional subject. Anmol Sher Singh Bedi a BE in Computer Science from BITS Pilani stood the second followed by G Ronanki and others including 7 women and 18 men that stood in the top twenty five. The Commission had recommended a total of 1,099 candidates (846 male and 253 female) for appointment (interview) at central government organizations. The number of these candidates include 500 (General), 347 (OBC), 163 (SC) and 89 (ST). These numbers include 22 orthopedically handicapped, 7 visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired candidates.



About UPSC:

Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.

