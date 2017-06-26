UPSC declares engineering services main examination 2017 result

Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has declared the engineering services main examination 2017 result at the official website gov.in. The commission had conducted the examination at various centres/sub-centres all over India on May 14, 2017. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the next round of selection, the personality test. The interviews are tentatively scheduled to be held during July-August 2017.

The commission is conducting the selection process to fill about 440 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.



Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2017 result

The commission has displayed roll numbers under the services the candidates are shortlisted for including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics and telecom engineering. Detailed marks-sheets will be uploaded soon. Candidates will be able to access the marks-sheets after keying in their roll numbers and date of birth.



Candidates can check their results on the official website. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:



. Log on to the official website of gov.in

. Under the What’s new section scrolling on the right hand side, click on Witten results: Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2017 results link

. On a new page that opens, click on the document link to download the announcement and results

. Save the pdf file and check the roll number of the successful candidates

. Take a print out for future use



The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet will be issued by to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self addressed stamped envelope. Candidates keen on obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the commission’s website.



The mark-sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website after the publication of the final result and after conducting personality test. They will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.



DAF

All the candidates shortlisted for personality test are required to fill up the detailed application form (DAF), which will be made available on the official website from June 29, 2017 to July 12, 2017 till 11:59 PM. According to the official notification, important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be made available on the website.



Successful candidates will have to first register on the website before filling up the online DAF. Along with the form, the candidates will also have to upload the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.



Personality test



Interview round for candidates who have qualified for the personality test (PT) is likely to be held during July-August, 2017 onwards. The exact date of interview will be intimated to the candidates through e-summon letter. Roll number-wise interview schedule will also be made available on commission’s website . According to the notification, request for change in the date and time of the PT intimated to the candidates will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Candidates selected for the PT will have to bring original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community and physical disability (where applicable) at the time of the test. According to the notification, the candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.



In case the candidate fails to bring any or all of the required original documents, he/she will not be allowed to present himself/herself before the personality test (PT) board.



Help desk

has a facilitation counter at its campus in New Delhi. Candidate can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in person or over telephone nos. 011-23388088/ 23385271/ 23381125/ 23098543.



In case a candidate is facing any difficulty during filling-up of online DAF, he/she may contact the telephone no 011-23388088/23381125, extension 4331/4340 on all working days between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.