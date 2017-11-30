UPSC: DGE Invites Applications For Research Officer/Planning Officer

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Research Officer/Planning Officer who will be working for Directorate General of Employment (DGE) under Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till 14th December, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 1 reserved for UR (1), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidates would be paid Rs.9300-34800 (PB-2) plus Rs.4600/-(G.P) (pre-revised) Rs.44900 (Level 7) Total Emoluments Rs.44, 900/- (Total emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs.44, 900/-p.m. approximately). So far the job location is concerned; the candidate would be posted in New Delhi. The post carries probation of two years.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central / UT Govt. servants up to five years as per the instructions issued by the Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Psychology or Commerce or of a recognized university or Equivalent.



Experience: Three years’ of handling employment problems including two years’ in research and collection of data concerning the world of occupations.



Work experiences preferably in the following organisations/departments:

(i) Labour and Employments departments/organisations of Central/State/UTs Governments.

(ii) Central/State Employment exchanges etc.

(iii) Collection, processing, tabulation and analysis of large scale survey/MIS data



Roles and Responsibilities:



Statistical work including collection, compilation and dissemination of Employment/unemployment data.

Coordination in respect of Plan Schemes of Employment Directorate and reviewing of physical and financial targets.

Examination of various statistical reports of various organizations.

Coordination of the work relating to Computerisation/digitization of employment exchanges in States/UT

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Research Officer/Planning Officer’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.