UPSC ESE/IES 2018 Important Dates

- ESE (Engineering Services Examination) is a national level civil services examination conducted by to recruit technical graduates from engineering background to serve the Union Government of India. The entrance examination is held yearly and the successful candidates are inducted in to (IES). The Application form for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 will be available online from 27th September 2017. The last date to submit the forms is 23rd October 2017. will be available for download from 26th December on the website. The preliminary exam will be held on 7th January 2018. The result will be of the preliminary examination will be declared within around 3 months on the website. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam will then appear for the main examination on 1st July 2018.



ESE 2018 - Important Dates



Start Date 27th September 2017 Last Date to Submit Applications 23rd October 2017 ESE Preliminary Exam 7th January 2018 ESE Main Exam 1st July 2018 Personality Test/ Interview Date November/December 2018

Preliminary Examination (Objective) Paper I - General Studies & Engineering Aptitude

Paper II - Engineering Discipline Main Examination (Conventional) Paper I - Engineering Discipline

Paper II - Engineering Discipline

Applicants should be an Indian citizen or subject of Nepal or Bhutan. Tibetan refugees who came to India before 1st January 1962 are also eligible

Candidates should possess an Engineering degree from a recognized university of institution by the Indian government

Candidates should be in the age group of 21-30 years as of 1st August 2018 (Age relaxation of 5 years is given to SC/ST candidates, Ex-Serviceman and subjects of Jammu Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989. Also age relaxation of 3 years and 10 years is provided to OBC candidates and physically handicapped candidates respectively)

Candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in on or after 27th September 2017 Fill the application form by filling in all required details (Name, Age, DOB, Address, Educational Qualification, Phone number and more) Pay fee online through any online payment mode (Female/SC/ST/PH- No Fees; Gen/OBC- Rs. 200) Upload scanned coloured passport sized photograph and signature Select your appropriate examination centre Download and print application form for future reference

- ESE is a three-staged competitive examination. Engineering Services Examination (ESE) is conducted for multiple branches; in 2018 ESE will be conducted for the following branches Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. Each year around 200000+ students attempt - ESE to fill around 500 vacancies. Successful candidates are recruited as Assistant Executive Engineers who later with time can reach up to Chairman/Managerial/Director/Secretarial level positions working for the government of India. Engineers are posted in varied government undertakings in defence, railways, roads, manufacturing, construction, public works, power, telecommunications and other domains.Candidates first appear for an objective type Preliminary Examination which is conducted across 40 centres in different cities of India. The preliminary exam consists of two papers namely General Studies & Engineering Aptitude and Engineering Discipline. Paper I - General Studies & Engineering Aptitude is of 200 marks and the duration for the same is 2 hours. Paper II - Engineering Discipline is of 300 marks and the duration is 3 hours. Candidates successful in the Preliminary Examination further appear for the Main Examination. The main exam also consists of two papers or sections both cover the relevant Engineering Discipline. Both paper I and II are of 300 marks and duration for each is 3 hours.Candidates making it to the merit list of Main Examination are further called for Personality Test/ Interview after which the selections are made.