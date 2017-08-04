UPSC Invites Applications for Assistant Chemist till August 10

The is inviting applications for the post of to be hired by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till August 10. The CGWB functions under the directives of Ministry of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The CGWB Mandate works under the aforementioned ministry to develop and disseminate technologies, and monitor and implement national policies for the Scientific and Sustainable development and management of India's Ground Water Resources, including their exploration, assessment, conservation, augmentation, protection from pollution and distribution, based on principles of economic and ecological efficiency and equity.



The post is open to the candidates of all categories. The qualified candidate would be offered the salary as per 7th CPC- Level-8 in the Pay Matrix. (Pre-revised pay scale in PB-2, Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 4800/-). Keep in mind that the total salary excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs.48, 553/-plus D.A. p.m. approximately.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/UT Government Servant up to five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Agriculture Chemistry or Soil Science from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent. Equivalent degrees to the degrees mentioned above are M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Analytical Chemistry. Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the in case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

Experience: Two years’ experience in Ground Water Analysis and Ground Water Chemistry.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Chemical analysis of water samples including trace elements, heavy metals, organic compounds.

Compilation of analytical data of water sample for data quality, computerization of chemical data.

Preparation of water quality reports, submission of progress reports, taking up field chemical analysis for specific studies.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for Post Name ‘Assistant Chemist’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.