UPSC Invites Applications For Deputy Director and HOD

If you always wanted to land a government job, here’s the chance you must NOT miss. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is now inviting applications for two posts; (Staff & Training/Productivity) and Head of Department (Computer Engineering).



1. (Staff & Training/Productivity): This post is for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, offered by the Director General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute (DGFASLI). The Institute serves as a technical arm to assist the Ministry in framing the national policies on occupational safety and health in factories and docks. Also it offers advice to the factories on various problems related to safety, health, efficiency and well - being of the persons at workplaces.



Details of the Post:



Designation: (Staff Training / Productivity)

Number of Posts: 1 Post

Nature: Permanent

Location: Mumbai but liable to serve anywhere in India

Pay*: Rs. 67,700-2,08,700

Category: UR (Unreserved, open to all)

(*Read the exact details here)

Qualification: You are eligible for the Post if you hold:

Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Production or Industrial Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent.

Five years’ experience in Engineering Workshop or Industry or Training Institute.

OR

Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Production or Industrial Engineering followed by post graduate Diploma in Production Engineering or Industrial Engineering of a recognized University or equivalent.

Three years’ experience in Engineering Workshop or Industry or Training Institute.

Profile (Duties): You will be

Organizing various training programs for trainers and supervisors.

Advising the industries on research studies, important surveys in the regions of productivity.

Conducting various studies and surveys for refining their efficiency, safety and health.

Conducting important learning courses in modern Industrial Engineering techniques.



How to Apply or Register:



Candidates who have registered before 25-06-2016 are required to register afresh. (For new/fresh registration, visit here)

Visit the official site of UPSC www.upsc.gov.in

Click on the Recruitment tab.

Click on Online Recruitment Application (ORA)

You will be directed to a new page. Find the Post Name and click Apply Now.

2. Head of Department (Computer Engineering): This post is for the UT Administration of Daman and Diu in the Technical Department of Government Polytechnic Daman.

Details of the Post:

Designation: Head of Department (Computer Engineering)

Number of Posts: 1 Post

Nature: Permanent

Location: Government Polytechnic, Daman

Pay*: Rs.37400-67,000 ( PB-4) Plus Rs. 9000 (Academic Grade Pay)

Category: UR (Unreserved, open to all)

(*Read the exact details here)

Qualification: You are eligible for the Post if you hold:

Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Engineering or Technology with first class either in Bachelor’s or Master’s level from a recognized university.

Minimum of ten years’ experience in Computer Engineering in Teaching or Research or Industry.

OR

Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Computer engineering or Technology with first class or equivalent either in Bachelor’s or Master’s level and Ph.D or equivalent in Computer Engineering or Technology from a recognized university.

Minimum five years’ experience in Computer Engineering in Teaching or Research or Industry.



Profile (Duties): You will be



Teaching various Diploma courses.

Taking lectures, laboratory & important tutorials.

Conducting works related to students assessment, evaluation and examination.

Planning and implementing class room instructions.

Engaged in activities related to content development, resource material and curricula and co-curricular activities.

Guiding, evaluating and counseling for students in order to develop their leadership qualities in technical

How to Apply or Register:



Candidates who have registered before 25-06-2016 are required to register afresh. (For new/fresh registration, visit here)

Visit the official site of UPSC www.upsc.gov.in

Click on the Recruitment tab.

Click on Online Recruitment Application (ORA)

You will be directed to a new page. Find the Post Name and click Apply Now.



NOTE: You can register at any time 24X7, 365 days a year. However, you can apply for a particular Recruitment only when it

has been notified by the Commission. Refer to the leading newspapers as the brief information about the Recruitment is published therein.



How Much To Pay For Application?

You have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) by cash to any branch of the SBI.

You can use net banking facility of the SBI.

You can pay the fee by visa/master credit/debit card.

NOTE: If you come under SC/ST/PH, you need not to pay. Women need not pay the fee. However, the OBC male candidates are required to pay the fee.



IMPORTANT DATES:



Closing date of Submission of online application is 01/06/2017 up to 23:59 hrs.

The last date for printing of completely submitted Online Application is 02/06/2017 up to 23:59 hrs.



